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NBA

NBA champion Glen Davis granted early prison release after fraud conviction

Davis served 17 months of his 40-month prison sentence

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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Former NBA star Glen Davis has returned home, more than a year earlier than initially anticipated.

Davis was released Thursday after spending 17 months behind bars. He was sentenced to 40 months in prison following his conviction for his part in attempting to defraud a health care benefits plan. Davis’ attorney, Brendan White, said the NBA champion made the most of his time while serving his sentence.

"He used his time productively while serving his sentence and took many programs during that time," White, told The Athletic. "He’s ready to become a productive member of society again."

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Glen Davis during a Big3 basketball game

Glen 'Big Baby' Davis (0) of the Power shoots a free throw during the BIG3 Playoffs at Smoothie King Center on Aug. 25, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/BIG3 via Getty Images)

Davis later confirmed his release, saying in a video posted to X, "They tried to hold me down. You know what I’m saying? But I’m back, man. I’m back, baby."

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Davis was convicted in November 2023. He was one of 20 people charged and sentenced for their roles in a wide-ranging conspiracy that involved filing fraudulent medical claims with the NBA Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan, according to the indictment.

While Davis was originally scheduled to report to prison in September 2024, a judge granted him nearly two additional months to finish a documentary film. He ultimately reported after a seven-week delay.

Glen Davis during a Boston Celtics game

Glen Davis (11) of the Boston Celtics controls a rebound against the New York Knicks in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2011 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.  (Nick Laham/Getty Images)

In addition to his prison sentence, Davis will serve three years of supervised release. During that time, he must attend a financial management class and undergo mandatory drug treatment as conditions of his release. He was also ordered to pay $80,000 in restitution.

Davis is set to be released from a halfway house in early July, according to The Athletic.

Glen Davis reacts during an NBA game

Los Angeles Clippers forward Glen Davis (0) reacts to a foul call by the officials in a game with the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on March 2, 2015 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  (Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports)

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Davis was a member of the Boston Celtics' 2008 NBA championship team. He also had stints with the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers during his nine-year NBA career. He weighed an average of 290 pounds during his playing days, according to his NBA player height and weight listings.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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