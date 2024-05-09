Expand / Collapse search
NBA champion Glen 'Big Baby' Davis sentenced to prison in insurance fraud scheme

Davis was one of at least 20 people who were convicted in case

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published | Updated
A federal judge handed down a 40-month sentence after NBA player Glen "Big Baby" Davis was convicted in a scheme to defraud a health care benefits plan.

Last November, Davis was found guilty of health care fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to make false statements, and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud. The convictions carried a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

In addition to the prison sentence, Davis will be subjected to supervised release for three years. During that time, Davis will have to attend a financial management class and undergo mandatory drug treatment as conditions of his release.

Glen Davis shoots the basketball

Glen "Big Baby" Davis of the Power shoots a free throw during the Big3 playoffs at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Aug. 25, 2019. (Chris Graythen/BIG3 via Getty Images)

More than 20 people have been charged and sentenced for their roles in the scheme, which involved filing inaccurate medical claims with the NBA Players' Health and Benefit Welfare Plan, according to the indictment.

Terrence Williams was one of the individuals who was sentenced in the case.

Terrence Williams dribbling with Knicks

Terrence Williams of the New Jersey Nets is shown during the game against the Houston Rockets in Guangzhou, China, on Oct. 16, 2010. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Williams, who was the 11th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, pleaded guilty to piracy and aggravated identity theft. He also admitted he led the plan to submit false claims for medical and dental expenses.

"Williams led a scheme involving more than 18 former NBA players, a dentist, a doctor, and a chiropractor, to defraud the NBA Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan of millions of dollars," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement in August 2022. "Williams also impersonated others to help him take what was not his — money that belonged to the Plan."

Terrence Williams with Kings

Terrence Williams of the Sacramento Kings is shown during the game against the New Jersey Nets in Sacramento, California, on March 31, 2012. (Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Williams has agreed to pay restitution of $2.5 million and pay a fine of more than $650,000.

Davis was a member of the Boston Celtics 2008 NBA championship team. He was ordered to pay $80,000 in restitution.  

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.