NBA coach pleads not guilty to charges in illegal gambling case

Billups was among the NBA figures swept up in a federal investigation

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Two former NBA players in court over alleged poker scheme Video

Two former NBA players in court over alleged poker scheme

Fox News senior correspondent Eric Shawn discusses the NBA gambling scandal and the outlook on future court proceedings on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from his alleged role in an illegal gambling case, which at least one other ex-player was also caught up in.

The Basketball Hall of Famer was arraigned in federal court in New York City on money laundering conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy charges. Billups was accused of being involved in a mob-backed scheme to rig illegal poker games in New York, Las Vegas, Miami and the Hamptons.

Chauncey Billups coming out of court

Portland Trail Blazers' head coach Chauncey Billups pleaded not guilty in Brooklyn federal court, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Chris Heywood, Billups’ lawyer, denied the charges against his client.

"To believe that Chauncey Billups did what the federal government is accusing him of is to believe that he would risk his Hall of Fame legacy, his reputation and his freedom. He would not jeopardize those things for anything, let alone a card game," Heywood said on Oct. 23.

Marc Mukasey, another lawyer for Billups, declined to comment to reporters after the not guilty plea was entered.

Billups, 49, was released on a $5 million bond secured by his family’s Colorado home. He is prohibited from gambling and can have no contact with other defendants or alleged victims. He surrendered his passport and can only travel to seven states, including Oregon and New York, and Washington, D.C.

Chauncey Billups walks with his family and legal team

Portland Trail Blazers' head coach Chauncey Billups leaves Brooklyn federal court, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Federal officials said Billups was used as a so-called "face card" to lure victims into the rigged games. Prosecutors said during one game, the scheme’s organizers sent messages to each other saying one of the victims "acted like he wanted Chauncy to have his money" because he was "star struck."

The poker-rigging scheme involved sophisticated technology such as altered card-shuffling machines, hidden cameras in chip trays, special sunglasses and X-ray equipment built into the card tables, prosecutors said.

Billups is accused of receiving a cut of the money the alleged mobsters made, according to officials.

Billups and his co-defendants, including ex-NBA player Damon Jones, appeared for a status conference as well. They are due back in court on March 4.

Chauncey Billups seen on June 27, 2025

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups listens during a news conference, Friday, June 27, 2025, in Portland, Oregon. (Jenny Kane/AP)

Jones and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier are the NBA figures charged with allegedly scheming to allow gamblers to exploit insider information about players to win NBA bets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

