NBA
Published

NBA champ Tristan Thompson's mother dies suddenly after heart attack: reports

Thompson is a basketball free agent

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Tristan Thompson's mother died suddenly Thursday of a heart attack, according to multiple reports.

Andrea Thompson died in her home in Toronto, the reports said.

Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center Feb. 28, 2020, in New Orleans. 

Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center Feb. 28, 2020, in New Orleans.  (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The 2016 NBA champion flew to Toronto to be with his family, ex-girlfriend Khloé  Kardashian with him for comfort.

Kardashian, who has two children with Tristan Thompson, had grown close to Andrea.

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Thompson's birthday at Beauty and Essex March 10, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Thompson's birthday at Beauty and Essex March 10, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin)

Thompson won his lone NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 over the Golden State Warriors.

The 6-foot-9 forward is a free agent after spending last season with the Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers.

Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

He spent his first 10 seasons in Cleveland before stops with the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings.