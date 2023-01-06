Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Published

Aaron Rodgers dating Mallory Edens, daughter of Bucks owner: report

Rodgers and Mallory Edens recently sat courtside at Bucks game together

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Perhaps the Green Bay Packers' latest hot streak is because of a new fling off the field.

Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks' owner Wes Edens.

The two have been friends for years but have been romantically involved over the last few months, according to SportsGossip.com.

Mallory Edens and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers watch the second half of a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum Dec. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. 

Mallory Edens and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers watch the second half of a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum Dec. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee.  (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Rodgers, 39, and Edens, 26, were spotted siting next to each other courtside at the Bucks' game against the Los Angeles Lakers Dec. 2. The two have sat together in the past.

Mallory Edens of the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2014 NBA Draft Lottery on May 20, 2014, at the ABC News "Good Morning America" Times Square Studio in New York City.  

Mallory Edens of the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2014 NBA Draft Lottery on May 20, 2014, at the ABC News "Good Morning America" Times Square Studio in New York City.   (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Edens was reportedly at Lambeau Field Sunday for the Packers' 41-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers bought a 1% stake of the Bucks in 2018, and the team won the NBA title in 2021.

Mallory Edens attends the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar June 24, 2019, in Santa Monica, Calif.

Mallory Edens attends the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar June 24, 2019, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Leon Bennett/WireImage)

The four-time NFL MVP was engaged to Shailene Woodley in 2021, but the two broke it off. He also had been linked to Blu of Earth.