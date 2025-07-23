Nationals' Jacob Young defies gravity with jaw-dropping home run robbery

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Nationals center fielder Jacob Young scaled the outfield wall for an outstanding home run robbery in the team’s 5-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park on Wednesday.

Reds left fielder Will Benson was hitting with two outs and a man on third base in the top of the eighth inning, with the Reds up 3-0 at the time. Benson swung at the first pitch he saw from Nationals reliever Jackson Rutledge and drilled it to deep center field.

Young, who was playing deep in center field to begin with, got a great read on the ball and raced back to the wall.

The 25-year-old center fielder leaped off the ground with his left foot, planted his right foot into the wall to propel himself up even further to where his shoulders were above the wall. Young then reached over the wall and robbed Benson of a two-run home run.

Young stuck the landing as he leaped off the wall after making the sensational snag and then held his glove in the air for a moment as he ran back towards his dugout.

Young has not been a strong hitter in his three-year career but remains in the lineup because of his strong defense in center field. In 76 games this season, Young has a .251 batting average with no home runs and just 18 RBI.

The Reds' win over the Nationals on Wednesday was their lone victory of the three-game series, as the Nationals took the first two games of the series.

The Reds (53-30) will look to build on their win when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays (53-49) on Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET.

The Nationals (41-61) will look to bounce back when they take on the Minnesota Twins (49-52) on Friday at 8:10 p.m. ET.

