National championship odds as college football season reaches Week 11

For the past two seasons, Georgia has dominated college football, winning back-to-back national championships under Kirby Smart .

It’s been a foregone conclusion that the Bulldogs would be favored in all of their matchups in the past two years as Smart’s brand of football dominated.

And while Georgia is still Georgia – 9-0 and winners of 26 straight games – college football is seeing parity in 2023.

The top of the latest College Football Playoff rankings is filled with undefeated teams, with a handful of one-loss squads capable of beating anyone in the country.

SUPER BOWL CHAMP RIPS USC'S CALEB WILLIAMS FOR CRYING AFTER GAME: 'COME ON, MAN'

The national championship still runs through Athens until someone beats the Bulldogs, but for the first time in a little while, there are other programs worthy of serious consideration.

Let's take a look at the current national championship odds, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Michigan +210

It’s been a tumultuous few weeks in Ann Arbor as sign-stealing accusations have continued to be the main topic of conversation around the program.

Wolverines staff member Connor Stalions , who is at the center of the controversy, resigned Friday after being initially suspended with pay during the investigation.

The Big Ten is reportedly weighing whether to hand down punishment this season under its sportsmanship policy as the NCAA continues its investigation.

Despite the drama, Michigan rolled to another victory in Week 10, defeating Purdue 41-13.

CLEMSON'S DABO SWINNEY IMPLORES FANS TO BUY STOCK IN THEM AFTER UPSET WIN OVER NOTRE DAME

While Michigan sits at 9-0, the schedule has been unimpressive, with Jim Harbaugh’s team not playing a team in the top 25 this year.

That changes in Week 11 as Michigan makes a trip to Happy Valley to play No. 10 Penn State .

Georgia +270

The aforementioned Bulldogs may not be considered as dominant a squad as the two previous renditions, but does it really matter if they continue to win?

Georgia has now won 26 consecutive games – 36 during the regular season – after defeating Missouri on Saturday.

Quarterback Carson Beck has done his part, throwing for 13 touchdowns to just three interceptions in the past six games.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Bulldogs are in the midst of the difficult part of their schedule after a pretty easy slate for most of the year.

Georgia welcomes No. 9 Ole Miss to Athens before heading to Rocky Top for a matchup with No. 13 Tennessee.

"They have two tough games coming up," Caesars Sportsbook college football lead Joey Feazel told Fox News Digital. "They’ve got Ole Miss. A lot of people aren’t super high on Ole Miss being No. 9 [in the College Football Playoff Rankings]. Lane Kiffin has proven that they can compete in these big games, so we’ll see how Georgia comes out on Saturday. And then they have Tennessee in the following week."

"Certainly, Georgia could make a case this week of jumping to the favorite in the case of Michigan losing. I don’t see Ohio State really jumping Georgia in that scenario. Really what’s going to make the biggest movement for Georgia is what happens in that Michigan game. And obviously how they perform in this Ole Miss game, which can be their one of two of the tougher types games on their schedule that's remaining, outside the SEC title game."

If Smart’s squad is able to run the table, a matchup with Nick Saban and Alabama in the SEC Championship Game is a distinct possibility.

Florida State +500

The Seminoles secured a spot in the ACC Championship Game with a win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, the first time Florida State will play for the title since 2014.

While it wasn’t an impressive performance – FSU only took a 10-7 lead into halftime over a team that was 2-6 – the Seminoles remain the No. 4 team in the CFP.

Quarterback Jordan Travis threw for a season-high 360 yards without the services of star wide receiver Keon Coleman, who was out with an injury.

With three regular-season games remaining – Miami, North Alabama and Florida – Florida State has put itself in a prime position for its first CFP appearance.

Ohio State +750

The Buckeyes continued on their collision course with Michigan with a victory over Rutgers in Week 10.

While there was some thought to Georgia jumping Ohio State in the CFP rankings after a win over Missouri, the committee saw it differently, keeping the Buckeyes in the top spot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think you have so many guys on our team that have just kind of been through all of this before, and they know it means absolutely nothing, and their goal is to win the whole thing and to be the No. 1 team at the end of the year," Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said Tuesday, according to ESPN. "We want to win them all, and that's all that matters. At the end, they'll rank us, but we're just going to try to win them all, and it continues this Saturday."

The Buckeyes should have relatively easy games against Michigan State and Minnesota before the matchup that will have major implications on the playoff as Ohio State heads to Ann Arbor on Nov. 25.

Oregon +850

Oregon is quietly a very dangerous team with just three weeks remaining in the regular season.

After a last-second loss to Washington, the Ducks have ripped off three straight wins with a difficult matchup against USC in Week 11.

"We responded well. We showed back up at practice the next week, and we took it personal," Oregon quarterback Bo Nix said on the rankings release show, referring to the loss to Washington, per ESPN. "The continued repetition that we've had, and the growth that we've shown, has put us in a good spot."

A rematch with Washington is on the horizon, but Oregon must run the table first.

Alabama +850

Those who doubted Nick Saban have been proved wrong once again.

Following a loss to Texas and an ugly 17-3 win over South Florida , Alabama has won seven straight games and is in firm control of their destiny in the SEC West.

Alabama has found a way to win with an offense that looks different from the previous years, rushing for 288 yards in a 42-28 win over Brian Kelly and the Tigers.

UNBEATEN JAMES MADISON FOOTBALL DELIVERS LETTER TO NCAA SEEKING REVERSAL OF 2-YEAR BOWL ELIGIBILITY BAN

"They certainly put it on LSU. They got their revenge this past week," Feazel told Fox News Digital. "They’re in line to compete for the SEC title game, and I don’t think it’s going to be a huge spread versus Georgia. I think they’re going to be pretty evenly matched. It’s going to be the toughest game that Georgia will have played if they meet in the SEC title game."

"‘Finally, the reign is over for Nick Saban and Alabama,’ and that is not the case. They're right in the mix, and they control their destiny to get to the playoff."

Alabama has three games remaining on its schedule, all against unranked opponents.

Washington +1200

Texas +1400

Penn State +7500

Oklahoma +10000

Ole Miss +12500