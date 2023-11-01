Heisman Trophy power rankings: Marvin Harrison Jr continues climb

The college football season has reached the serious part of the calendar.

As October flipped to November, the first College Football Playoff rankings came out and there was a surprise at the top.

Ohio State comes in as No. 1 in the first poll after wins over No. 15 Notre Dame and No. 11 Penn State. The committee clearly put a lot of weight on strength of schedule as the Buckeyes have more quality wins than the Georgia Bulldogs, the second team in the rankings.

As the college football world focuses on the final four-team playoff, the Heisman Trophy odds continue to fluctuate.

Let’s take a look at the top five players with the best odds to take home the 2023 Heisman Trophy heading into Week 10, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Michael Penix Jr., Washington – +280

Just one week after dropping off as the Heisman Trophy favorite, Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is back at the top.

Penix Jr. got the Washington offense back on track against Stanford one week after failing to score an offensive touchdown against Arizona State .

WHAT FANS LEARNED FROM WEEK 9 OF THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEASON

The Huskies scored over 40 points for the fifth time this season, putting up 460 yards of offense in a 42-33 victory over the Cardinal.

Penix Jr. was 21-for-37 for 369 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. The senior quarterback was also aided by Michigan’s bye week after J.J. McCarthy grabbed the best odds last week.

"I think if Penix would have had a worse game, I think J.J. might have been a bigger favorite despite having the bye," Caesars Sportsbook college football lead Joey Feazel told Fox News Digital. "But in this case, [he] threw for four touchdowns. The defense wasn’t the greatest, but that’s not on him."

"He played the part and kept him in this race. And that’s really what jumped him more to the favorite, combined with McCarthy having that bye week."

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan – +300

With a bye week, McCarthy may have lost the top spot in the 2023 Heisman odds, but he isn’t far off.

Following Week 8, McCarthy was +260 to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy after Michigan moved to 8-0 with a dismantling of in-state rival Michigan State in Week 8.

The junior signal-caller threw for 287 yards and four touchdowns as Michigan defeated the Spartans, 49-0.

Michigan has not played a top-25 team so far this season, but their November schedule will be more challenging as McCarthy will have numerous opportunities to make his case in front of a prime-time audience.

After playing Purdue at home in Week 10, Michigan travels to Happy Valley to take on No. 11 Penn State before taking on No. 1 Ohio State in "The Game" at the Big House.

Jayden Daniels, LSU – +300

Daniels also had a bye week, but his odds have not changed week to week.

The top offense in the country – 47.4 points and 552.9 yards per game – is led by Daniels, who is fourth in the nation in passing yards (2,573) and tied for first in passing touchdowns (25).

Daniels will have his best opportunity to make his case for the Heisman on Saturday when LSU heads to No. 8 Alabama.

The Crimson Tide have won six straight since losing to Texas in Week 2.

Bo Nix, Oregon – +450

Nix experienced a big jump after Oregon dismantled Utah on the road.

The senior quarterback entered Week 9 with +1,200 odds to win the Heisman and now sits with the fourth-best odds.

Nix threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for a score as Oregon toppled a very good Utah team in Salt Lake City.

Nix is first in the country in completion percentage (78.3) and has thrown for 21 touchdowns to just one interception.

The Ducks are the highest-ranked one-loss team in the College Football Playoff rankings and have two ranked teams left on their schedule — USC and Oregon State — while looking like a team that can compete with the best of college football.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State – +750

There have only been three true wide receivers to take home the Heisman – Tim Brown of Notre Dame , Desmond Howard of Michigan and DeVonta Smith of Alabama.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is making his case to be the fourth to accomplish the feat.

Harrison is coming off a six-catch, 123-yard and two-touchdown performance against Wisconsin one week after catching 11 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown against Penn State.

"There's certainly been a lot of money coming his way. Once we re-opened at 10-1, [there's] been a lot of money coming in on him, which really what's made the odds jump as well," Feazel told Fox News Digital. "But he's been playing phenomenally – five games with [over] 100 yards. Even looking ahead, he has kind of easier opponents. Obviously, if weather is not a factor, he should be able to put up big numbers. You got Rutgers this weekend, Michigan State and Minnesota before the big game at the end of the year."

"Really, could put him in a spot where he can prove that he is the best player in college football."

On the season, Harrison has 48 catches for 889 yards and eight touchdowns.

"The Heisman Trophy goes to the best player," Urban Meyer said on the Big Ten Network, according to Fox Sports "I thought he was the best player a year ago. He's certainly the best player in the country — not best receiver, best player."

Others in the mix:

Jordan Travis, Florida State – +800

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma – +2500

Carson Beck, Georgia – +3000

Kyle McCord, Ohio State – +4000

Blake Corum, Michigan – +4000

Jalen Milroe, Alabama – +4000