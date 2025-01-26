Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

National anthem at Eagles-Commanders NFC Championship has fans feeling patriotic: 'Can't get any better'

Giant American flag, fighter jets, live bald eagle seen at Lincoln Financial Field

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders were more than just division rivals on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field as they played for a spot in Super Bowl LIX. 

But one thing both fan bases could agree on was how great the national anthem performance was before the game. 

Fans took to social media to voice their love for the patriotic scene that involved an actual Eagle, a brilliant rendition by Mark Kate Morrissey, who plays Elphaba in Broadway’s "Wicked," and fighter jets doing a flyover. 

Jayden Daniels prays before game

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels kneels before the start of the NFC Championship against the Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

"I’m not an Eagles fan but their national anthem is the absolute best with the bald eagle flying in the stadium," one X user wrote. "It can’t get any better."

"Absolutely beautiful!" another one added. 

An American flag the size of the football field was displayed by numerous fans, creating a perfect wide shot of the whole scene before the two teams got to work on the gridiron. 

But the live eagle flying around the stadium from one trainer to another while Morrissey reached the climax of "The Star-Spangled Banner" was talked about the most on social media.

Saquon Barkley runs for touchdown

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley runs with the ball for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the first half of the NFC Championship at Lincoln Financial Field. (Eric Hartline-Imagn Images)

General view of American flag on Lincoln Financial Field

A general view during the national anthem before the start of the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. (Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports/File)

"Not an Eagles fan but DAMN…that Bald Eagle flying during the singing of the National Anthem brought tears of pride to my eyes," another X user said. 

As Morrissey finished singing, four F-16s from the 177th Fighter Wing flew over the stadium, putting the cherry on top of the patriotic scene. 

Things got off to a hot start for the Eagles faithful in this game, too, as the home team saw star running back Saquon Barkley score two touchdowns in the first quarter, including one on the Eagles’ first offensive snap of the game to take a commanding lead from the start.

Many teams pull out all the stops for their national anthems during the season, but fans believe the Eagles are the cream of the crop after what transpired in this conference championship game. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.