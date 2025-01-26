National anthem at Eagles-Commanders NFC Championship has fans feeling patriotic: 'Can't get any better'

The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders were more than just division rivals on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field as they played for a spot in Super Bowl LIX.

But one thing both fan bases could agree on was how great the national anthem performance was before the game.

Fans took to social media to voice their love for the patriotic scene that involved an actual Eagle, a brilliant rendition by Mark Kate Morrissey, who plays Elphaba in Broadway’s "Wicked," and fighter jets doing a flyover.

"I’m not an Eagles fan but their national anthem is the absolute best with the bald eagle flying in the stadium," one X user wrote. "It can’t get any better."

"Absolutely beautiful!" another one added.

An American flag the size of the football field was displayed by numerous fans, creating a perfect wide shot of the whole scene before the two teams got to work on the gridiron.

But the live eagle flying around the stadium from one trainer to another while Morrissey reached the climax of "The Star-Spangled Banner" was talked about the most on social media.

"Not an Eagles fan but DAMN…that Bald Eagle flying during the singing of the National Anthem brought tears of pride to my eyes," another X user said.

As Morrissey finished singing, four F-16s from the 177th Fighter Wing flew over the stadium, putting the cherry on top of the patriotic scene.

Things got off to a hot start for the Eagles faithful in this game, too, as the home team saw star running back Saquon Barkley score two touchdowns in the first quarter, including one on the Eagles’ first offensive snap of the game to take a commanding lead from the start.

Many teams pull out all the stops for their national anthems during the season, but fans believe the Eagles are the cream of the crop after what transpired in this conference championship game.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.