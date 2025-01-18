Chiefs star Chris Jones cries during the national anthem ahead of playoff game against Texans

The NFL playoffs bring emotions out of everyone.

Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones started crying as gospel vocalist Lanell Lightfoot sang the national anthem before their playoff game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

It was not the first time Jones had cried during the national anthem. Prior to the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers last season, Jones also became tearful during the national anthem.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Chiefs are taking on the Texans in the AFC divisional round after the Texans took down the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round.

This is the second time the Chiefs and Texans have played in the last month. They met in Week 16.

PATRICK MAHOMES SET TO PLAY FIRST GAME AS A FATHER OF THREE – HOW DID TOM BRADY PLAY IN HIS?

That game was also in Kansas City, where the Chiefs beat the Texans 27-19.

Jones had two tackles in the win.

Jones was named a Pro Bowler and to the first-team All-Pro team.

It was the third straight season he was named an All-Pro.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones had five sacks, 37 tackles, 20 quarterback hits and a forced fumble in 15 games this season.

He missed the last two games of the regular season due to a calf injury but is ready to go for the playoffs after the Chiefs got a bye in the wild-card round for being the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Jones has already made his presence felt, recording a sack on C.J. Stroud in the first quarter.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.