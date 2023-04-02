NASCAR Truck Series driver Dean Thompson involved in serious wreck, put on stretcher into ambulance

Dean Thompson left the track at Texas Motor Speedway in an ambulance after he took two huge licks in a crash during a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on Saturday afternoon.

Thompson was driving the No. 5 TRICON Garage Toyota when he struck the wall. The vehicle started spinning back toward the field and he was tagged twice – once in his passenger door frame and the other in his right front side.

He was put into the ambulance on a stretcher and taken to the infield care center for a preliminary evaluation and later to a hospital.

He offered an update of his own on social media.

"Hey y’all, I actually deleted Twitter to do a detox for about a month but I’m back lol. Just to update y’all I’m doing good, just getting some scans done then I’m gonna go have a beer when I get home!" Thompson tweeted.

"Also thank you to everyone for all the love and support. Especially the infield care center nurses and staff. Truly blessed to be able to do what I do."

TRICON Garage added: "Dean Thompson has been evaluated and released from the hospital. He will undergo further evaluation upon returning to Charlotte, NC and will need clearance from NASCAR’s medical professionals to race at Bristol Motor Speedway."

Thompson would finish in 28th place.

Carson Hocevar finished first, with Chase Purdy, Stewart Friesen, Ty Majeski and Jake Garcia rounding out the top five.