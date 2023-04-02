Expand / Collapse search
NASCAR Truck Series driver Dean Thompson involved in serious wreck, put on stretcher into ambulance

Thompson later tweeted an update on his health

Dean Thompson left the track at Texas Motor Speedway in an ambulance after he took two huge licks in a crash during a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on Saturday afternoon.

Thompson was driving the No. 5 TRICON Garage Toyota when he struck the wall. The vehicle started spinning back toward the field and he was tagged twice – once in his passenger door frame and the other in his right front side.

Dean Thompson is carried to an ambulance during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 1, 2023, in Fort Worth.

Dean Thompson is carried to an ambulance during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 1, 2023, in Fort Worth. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

He was put into the ambulance on a stretcher and taken to the infield care center for a preliminary evaluation and later to a hospital.

He offered an update of his own on social media.

"Hey y’all, I actually deleted Twitter to do a detox for about a month but I’m back lol. Just to update y’all I’m doing good, just getting some scans done then I’m gonna go have a beer when I get home!" Thompson tweeted.

Armani Williams, driver of the Blue Sprig/Motivity Toyota, Trey Hutchens, of the #Quality Roof Seamers Chevrolet, and Dean Thompson, of the Thompson Pipe Group Toyota, during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 on April 01, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Armani Williams, driver of the Blue Sprig/Motivity Toyota, Trey Hutchens, of the #Quality Roof Seamers Chevrolet, and Dean Thompson, of the Thompson Pipe Group Toyota, during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 on April 01, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

"Also thank you to everyone for all the love and support. Especially the infield care center nurses and staff. Truly blessed to be able to do what I do."

TRICON Garage added: "Dean Thompson has been evaluated and released from the hospital. He will undergo further evaluation upon returning to Charlotte, NC and will need clearance from NASCAR’s medical professionals to race at Bristol Motor Speedway."

"Dean Thompson has been evaluated and released from the hospital," TRICON Garage reported.

"Dean Thompson has been evaluated and released from the hospital," TRICON Garage reported. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Thompson would finish in 28th place.

Carson Hocevar finished first, with Chase Purdy, Stewart Friesen, Ty Majeski and Jake Garcia rounding out the top five.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.