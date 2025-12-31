NASCAR star Denny Hamlin gives health update on mom after she was injured in deadly house fire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin shared an update on his mother’s condition after she was moved to a burn unit following a house fire in North Carolina that left his father dead earlier this week.

Hamlin thanked those who reached out to him and shared their condolences. Dennis Hamlin died from injuries suffered in the blaze that occurred in Stanley.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with condolences on my father’s passing," he wrote on X. "My mother continues to improve, and our family truly appreciates the outpouring of support and the respect for our privacy during this time."

Officials said Mary Lou Hamlin was transferred to a burn specialist in Winston-Salem to treat her injuries.

Officials said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

The fire broke out at a home in Stanley around 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, which drew emergency responses from Gaston and Lincoln Counties, according to Queen City News.

Both Dennis and Mary Lou Hamlin were out of the house as emergency personnel rushed to the scene.

"We are thankful for the multiple agency response and ask that the public be in prayer for the affected family and our first responders in fire, GEMs and police," the Lucia-Bend Fire Department said in a statement to the outlet.

Dennis Hamlin’s death was announced later Monday.

NASCAR released a statement on Tuesday to honor the NASCAR driver’s father.

"NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to Denny Hamlin and the entire Hamlin family," the organization said.

"Dennis Hamlin instilled a love of racing in his son, and sacrificed greatly to develop Denny into a world-class talent in the sport. We also continue to offer our thoughts and prayers to Denny’s mother, Mary Lou, and hope for her full recovery."

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.