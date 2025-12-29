Deadly fire occurs at North Carolina home linked to NASCAR star Denny Hamlin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least one person was killed and another was critically hurt in a North Carolina house fire linked to NASCAR star Denny Hamlin, officials said on Monday.

The fire broke out at a home in Stanley around 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, which drew emergency responses from Gaston and Lincoln Counties, according to Queen City News.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A fire official at the scene said everyone was out of the home by the time emergency personnel arrived at the scene. Two people were rushed to the hospital. The identities of the victims were not immediately identified.

"We are thankful for the multiple agency response and ask that the public be in prayer for the affected family and our first responders in fire, GEMs and police," the Lucia-Bend Fire Department said in a statement to the outlet.

EX-NASCAR STAR GREG BIFFLE'S FRIEND RECEIVES HOLIDAY CARD DAYS AFTER TRAGIC PLANE CRASH

The home is connected to the family of Hamlin, according to property records. Hamlin is listed as the manager of the real estate company that owns the house. The home belongs to his parents, according to WCNC-TV.

Fire officials said the home was completely lost as it took around two hours for the blaze to be extinguished.

Hamlin is a decorated NASCAR driver . He has 60 Cup Series wins and recently just came up short in his pursuit of a NASCAR championship.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He’s the co-owner of 23XI Racing, which is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina, which is about 23 miles outside of Stanley.