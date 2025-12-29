Expand / Collapse search
Nascar

Deadly fire occurs at North Carolina home linked to NASCAR star Denny Hamlin

At least one was dead and another was seriously hurt

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
At least one person was killed and another was critically hurt in a North Carolina house fire linked to NASCAR star Denny Hamlin, officials said on Monday.

The fire broke out at a home in Stanley around 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, which drew emergency responses from Gaston and Lincoln Counties, according to Queen City News.

Denny Hamlin in Las Vegas

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) during qualifying for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 15, 2025. (Gary A. Vasquez/Imagn Images)

A fire official at the scene said everyone was out of the home by the time emergency personnel arrived at the scene. Two people were rushed to the hospital. The identities of the victims were not immediately identified.

"We are thankful for the multiple agency response and ask that the public be in prayer for the affected family and our first responders in fire, GEMs and police," the Lucia-Bend Fire Department said in a statement to the outlet.

Denny Hamlin on the stage

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin walks by the championship trophy as he introduced prior to the NASCAR Championship race at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 2, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

The home is connected to the family of Hamlin, according to property records. Hamlin is listed as the manager of the real estate company that owns the house. The home belongs to his parents, according to WCNC-TV.

Fire officials said the home was completely lost as it took around two hours for the blaze to be extinguished.

Hamlin is a decorated NASCAR driver. He has 60 Cup Series wins and recently just came up short in his pursuit of a NASCAR championship.

Denny Hamlin walks the grid

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) during qualifying for the NASCAR Championship race at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 1, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

He’s the co-owner of 23XI Racing, which is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina, which is about 23 miles outside of Stanley.

