NASCAR driver airlifted to hospital after trying to climb out of burning car

NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson was airlifted to a hospital with burns he suffered while trying to escape his engulfed vehicle at Talladega.

The No. 3 car burst into flames as he entered the first turn of the 19th lap in a scheduled 94-lap race.

Anderson attempted to leave the vehicle through the driver's window. He was able to exit the vehicle, but not before it came to a rest after crashing into a barrier.

He quickly walked on the tire barrier and went behind his car, where he was tended to by medical staff.

Reports say he suffered minor burns on his arms, neck and knees, but he could be released from the hospital later Saturday.

Saturday's Truck Series race was Anderson's fifth start of the year.