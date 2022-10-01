Expand / Collapse search
Nascar
NASCAR driver airlifted to hospital after trying to climb out of burning car

Jordan Anderson may be released Saturday evening

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson was airlifted to a hospital with burns he suffered while trying to escape his engulfed vehicle at Talladega.

The No. 3 car burst into flames as he entered the first turn of the 19th lap in a scheduled 94-lap race.

Jordan Anderson, driver of the No. 3 Dometic Outdoor Chevrolet, spins after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway Oct. 1, 2022, in Talladega, Ala.

Jordan Anderson, driver of the No. 3 Dometic Outdoor Chevrolet, spins after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway Oct. 1, 2022, in Talladega, Ala. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Anderson attempted to leave the vehicle through the driver's window. He was able to exit the vehicle, but not before it came to a rest after crashing into a barrier.

He quickly walked on the tire barrier and went behind his car, where he was tended to by medical staff.

Reports say he suffered minor burns on his arms, neck and knees, but he could be released from the hospital later Saturday.

Jordan Anderson, driver of the No. 3 EasyCare/Bommarito.com Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway March 19, 2022, in Hampton, Ga.

Jordan Anderson, driver of the No. 3 EasyCare/Bommarito.com Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway March 19, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Saturday's Truck Series race was Anderson's fifth start of the year.