Nascar
Published

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson retires from full-time racing

Johnson had been competing in the IndyCar Series after stepping away from NASCAR in 2020

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 26

Jimmie Johnson won the NASCAR Cup Series championship seven times and made his way to Victory Lane 83 times during his illustrious career.

On Monday, he revealed he was retiring from racing full-time. He told the Associated Press he believes his future will have about 10 bucket-list events left but had no idea when that time would come. Johnson, 47, added he is choosing so spend more time with his family.

"It's been an interesting process to feel so fulfilled with the experience and then also try to make a decision," Johnson told the AP. "In the big scheme of things, there is so much life-planning going on with the kids. We've always had an idea of trying to live abroad for a year or two. We love Colorado and want to spend more time there, and there's just so much swirling personally and professionally that I just wanted to take some time and make the decision not on the back of a positive or negative experience on the racetrack."

Jimmie Johnson speaks about joining the team of Chip Ganassi for the IndyCar series at a press conference during the IndyCar race weekend in St. Petersburg, Florida, Oct. 24, 2020. 

Jimmie Johnson speaks about joining the team of Chip Ganassi for the IndyCar series at a press conference during the IndyCar race weekend in St. Petersburg, Florida, Oct. 24, 2020.  (AP Photo/Mike Carlson, File)

Johnson’s last full-time season with NASCAR came in 2020 and began racing on the IndyCars series for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2021. He raced only the street and road courses in that first season before adding the ovals to a full schedule in 2022.

He finished fifth at Iowa and led two laps at the Indianapolis 500 before crashing out.

"I do have a desire to go back, it's just at this point, I know what's required to do a full schedule, and I don't have that in me," he told the AP. "I don't have that passion that I need for myself to commit myself to a full season."

Jimmie Johnson sits in his pit box before the final practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 27, 2022, in Indianapolis.

Jimmie Johnson sits in his pit box before the final practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. ( AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

While his future is unknown, Johnson expressed interest in doing the double – race at the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 the same day. Tony Stewart is the only driver to finish both races on the same day while Kurt Busch, John Andretti and Robby Gordon both made attempts.

"You know me and endurance sports, and the double sounds awesome," Johnson said. "I've always had this respect for the guys who have done the double. I would say it is more of a respect thing than a bucket-list item, and I'd love to put some energy into that idea and see if I can pull it off."

The NASCAR schedule will hit the streets of Chicago and North Wilkesboro in 2023. Johnson did not rule out the potential of appearing at the All-Star Race.

Ed Carpenter runs ahead of Jimmie Johnson, #48 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, during the NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Aug. 20, 2022 at World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Illinois.

Ed Carpenter runs ahead of Jimmie Johnson, #48 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, during the NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Aug. 20, 2022 at World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Illinois. (Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

More important for Johnson is spending time with his family. He said the idea of racing in the WEC Series could be interesting because of his love for travel. He and his wife Chani Johnson, who is successful in the art world, have also explored enrolling their daughters in school in England or France for the experience.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.