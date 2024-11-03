NASCAR Cup Series' Championship Four set after Martinsville race ends in controversy

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Championship Four was set in stone on Sunday night after Ryan Blaney won the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, held off Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson for the victory. Each driver needed a win to get into the Championship Four. But it was the No. 12 car who crossed the start-finish line in first place.

Blaney was ecstatic as he pounded the hood of his Ford in celebration.

"I tried to save my rear tires early. I was struggling with my rears. … I think it kind of paid off for us," Blaney told NBC Sports after the race. "So proud of the effort of the 12 group for never giving up. To have another shot at a championship is really special."

Christopher Bell thought he secured the final spot. He passed Bubba Wallace and hit the wall in the final turn but secured the 18th spot and the point he needed to get past William Byron and earn the final spot.

However, NASCAR officials reviewed the end of the race as Bell was being investigated whether he pulled off a similar move as Ross Chastain did to win Martinsville in 2022. The so-called "Hail Melon" drive catapulted Chastain into the Championship Four. But NASCAR banned the move.

Bell appeared to get loose and hit the wall, but he continued to drive along the wall for a few feet before coming off it and finishing the race. Byron said that regardless of whether Bell meant to or not, he rode the wall.

NASCAR officials determined that Bell violated safety rules and Byron was awarded the final spot in the Championship Four.

Bell was left stunned.

Blaney and Byron now join Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick at Phoenix International Raceway for a chance at a title.

Logano was the first driver to clinch a spot in the Championship Four when he won in Las Vegas. There was no need for pressure in the final few races to determine that final spot.

Reddick will be in the Championship Four for the first time. He came from third place to first place in the final moments at Homestead-Miami to win and clinch a spot in the finals.

Blaney is the defending champion. He finished second at Phoenix at the end of last season. Larson, Bell and Byron all competed against him.