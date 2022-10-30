Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

Ross Chastain uses video-game move to secure spot in Championship Four, Christopher Bell wins at Martinsville

Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano and Chase Elliott will all compete for Cup title

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Christopher Bell needed a walk-off victory at Martinsville Speedway to secure a spot in the Championship Four and came through in the clutch – as did Ross Chastain.

Bell secured a spot in next week’s championship finale with a first-place finish at the Xfinity 500, holding off Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Chastain on Sunday. Bell previously snuck into the Round of 8 with a win at the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway earlier this month.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Christopher Bell, driver of the No. 20 DeWalt Toyota, takes the checkered flag to win the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 30, 2022, in Martinsville, Virginia.

Christopher Bell, driver of the No. 20 DeWalt Toyota, takes the checkered flag to win the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 30, 2022, in Martinsville, Virginia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

It was Bell’s third win of the season and put him in a prime position to capture his first NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Chastain also catapulted himself into contention for a NASCAR title.

On the final lap of the race, Chastain used a video-game move and put himself into the wall and put his foot on the gas pedal to speed around and somehow pass Denny Hamlin to secure the fifth-place finish and a spot in the Championship Four field as well.

TENSE XFINITY SERIES RACE ENDS WITH TWO DRIVERS FIGHTING IN PIT LANE

Hamlin won Stage 1 and Stage 2, leading 140 of the first 260 laps of the race.

Ross Chastain, driver of the No. 1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet, pits during the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 30, 2022, in Martinsville, Virginia.

Ross Chastain, driver of the No. 1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet, pits during the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 30, 2022, in Martinsville, Virginia. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

The move stunned social media.

Chastain later said he took the move from the game NASCAR 2005.

"Played a lot of NASCAR 2005 on the GameCube. I never knew if it actually worked. I did that when I was 8. I grabbed fifth gear down the back and full committed," he told PRN.

Bell joined Joey Logano with automatic bids into the final race of the season at Phoenix Raceway next week. Logano had won at Las Vegas and punched his ticket into the pivotal race.

Chase Elliott joined both competitors as he finished in 11th place.

Ross Chastain waves to fans as he walks onstage during driver intros prior to the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 30, 2022, in Martinsville, Virginia.

Ross Chastain waves to fans as he walks onstage during driver intros prior to the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 30, 2022, in Martinsville, Virginia. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The championship race will start at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.