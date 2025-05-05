Naomi Osaka's fiery message to critics after winning tournament in France

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Naomi Osaka returned to tennis with a vengeance.

The four-time Grand Slam tournament winner was victorious in her first event since winning the 2021 Australian Open. She took home the trophy in the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo in France. She defeated Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan in straight sets, 6-1, 7-5.

"Kinda ironic to win my first trophy back on the surface that I thought was my worst," she initially wrote on X. "That’s one of my favorite things about life though, there’s always room to grow and evolve. Thanks to everyone accompanying me on this journey, I know it’s turbulent but it’s also really fun and I’m grateful."

She then had a message for all the critics who said she would never win again.

"This is for everyone that constantly has s--- to say lol," she wrote on X with a picture of a job application.

Osaka has seven career singles titles and is 287-166 overall. She was ranked as high as No. 1 in January 2019 and was ranked No. 50 as of this past January.

Her struggles have been thrust into the spotlight. She split from her coach in September following a second-round exit at the U.S. Open. She has not made it to at least the semifinals of a Grand Slam tournament since 2021.

At this year’s Australian Open, she lost in the third round.

Osaka will look to build some momentum ahead of the French Open. She lost in the second round last year.