Tennis organization draws mixed reaction after ‘creepy’ anti-doping policy surfaces on social media

The recent doping scandals involving top-ranked tennis pros Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek have drawn the attention of fans and officials alike, prompting one of the sport’s governing organizations to issue athletes a reminder about its shower policy.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency policy, which calls for players to shower "in clear view of the chaperone observing them at all times" made its rounds on social media and received harsh criticism from fans online.

Sports Illustrated senior writer Jon Wertheim first shared the policy reminder on his social media on April 18. He shared a screenshot of the policy on X with a caption that read, "This is …extraordinary."

"The ITIA and ITF have been working tirelessly to ensure that post-match showers can constitute an allowable delay for doping controls, especially when the absence of a shower can have a detrimental effect on the health and wellbeing of a player," the statement read.

"However, taking a shower is not a right. For this reason, the ITIA kindly requests players to shower while remaining in clear view of the chaperone observing them at all times. If a player feels uncomfortable being watched during their shower, we suggest considering whether it is necessary to shower before providing the doping control sample."

In response to the post, fans criticized the policy. One person wrote in response, "WTF??? This sport is insane. This is just beyond creepy."

"This is unacceptable," another added.

However, for others, the policy was nothing new.

Former Australian tennis pro Rennae Stubbs said in response that the policy was always to shower "with the door open."

"The drug testing people were with us every minute from the moment we walked off court including watching us shower. I don’t know what they’re putting this out now," she added.

American tennis pro and six-time Grand Slam doubles winner Rajeev Ram added, "Hasn’t this always been the case?"

Wertheim shared a response from the ITIA the following day addressing the controversy to the admitted "uncomfortable" policy.

"We recognise that parts of the anti-doping testing process are uncomfortable, however as with all WADA compliant sports - not just tennis - players who are notified for a test after a match are observed at all times by an anti-doping chaperone until the test is completed," the statement read.

"This is a requirement of the World Anti-Doping Code. After a match, we understand that it may take some time for a player to produce a sample and so there are permissible delays for reporting to the doping control station including cooling down and showering. Player welfare is a priority and so we will continue to advocate for their right to do this, however it is important that any activity does not impact the integrity of the sample.."

Sinner is due to return next month after he was issued a three-month suspension for testing positive for a banned anabolic steroid on two separate occasions a year ago. Swiatek returned from a one-month suspension in December after she tested positive for trimetazidine.