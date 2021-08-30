Naomi Osaka acknowledges she needs to change her mindset ahead of US Open

Naomi Osaka will be playing for a chance to win her third U.S. Open title in the next two weeks.

Osaka on Sunday opened up about her personal struggles dealing with the media and the criticism she received for boycotting press availabilities and dropping out of the French Open and Wimbledon.

"I’ve been reflecting over this past year. So grateful for the people around me because the support I feel is completely unparalleled," she wrote. "Recently I’ve been asking myself why do I feel the way I do and I realize one of the reasons is because internally I think I’m never good enough. I’ve never told myself that I’ve done a good job but I do know I constantly tell myself that I suck or I could do better.

"I know in the past some people have called me humble but if I really consider it I think I’m extremely self deprecating. Every time a new opportunity arises my first thought is, ‘wow, why me?’ I guess what I’m trying to say is that I’m gonna try to celebrate myself and my accomplishments more, I think we all should. You got up in the morning and didn’t procrastinate on something? Champion. Figured something out at work that’s been bugging you for a while? Absolute legend. Your life is your own and you shouldn’t value yourself on other people’s standards.

"I know I give my heart to everything I can and if that’s not good enough for some people then my apologies but I can’t burden myself with those expectations anymore. Seeing everything that’s going on in the world I feel like if I wake up in the morning that’s a win. That’s how I’m coming."

Osaka won the U.S. Open last year and in 2018.

Her tournament run begins Monday with a first-round matchup against Marie Bouzkova.