Myers kicks 47-yard FG to lift Jaguars past Redskins 17-16

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) Jason Myers kicked a 47-yard field goal with 3:32 left in his debut as Jacksonville's starter, and the Jaguars beat the Washington Redskins 17-16 on Thursday night.

Myers replaced Josh Scobee, who was traded to Pittsburgh on Monday. Myers - a former Arena League player who has never kicked in an NFL game - also missed a 56-yarder.

Redskins backup quarterback Colt McCoy threw for 208 yards and a touchdown, but the Redskins (3-1) fell short in their bid to finish the preseason unbeaten for the second time in three years.

Kirk Cousins has been named the starter for Washington in the Sept. 13 opener against Miami. He got the job over injured Robert Griffin III, who has not yet been cleared to play.

McCoy went the distance in this one, playing alongside and against a variety of players trying to move up the depth chart or earn a spot on the roster. The sixth-year quarterback completed 22 of 33 passes.

