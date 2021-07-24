Musgrove pitches six solid innings, Padres beat Marlins 5-2

Joe Musgrove pitched six solid innings, Tommy Pham homered and the San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 Friday night.

Winless in his previous three starts, Musgrove (6-7) allowed two runs and six hits, struck out four and walked one.

"The last couple of weeks I’m trying to find that feel with my pitches," Musgrove said. "It could have turned into a tough outing, a short outing but I felt I did a good job of slowing it down, making the adjustments I needed to and I felt I finished strong those last three innings."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trent Grisham had two hits and an RBI for the Padres, who have won the first two of the four-game series. They also are 5-2 on their 10-game road trip that concludes Sunday. The Padres’ second game of a doubleheader at Atlanta on Wednesday was suspended in the sixth inning and will be resumed at a future date.

"Right now we’re playing quality winning baseball but you can’t let up," San Diego manager Jayce Tingler said. "We’ve got to keep playing good and putting pressure on the other teams."

NL home run leader Fernando Tatís Jr. pinch hit in the ninth and was retired on a drive to deep center. Tingler rested the All-Star shortstop, saying he is trying to keep his players as fresh as possible.

Pham’s solo shot and Manny Machado’s RBI groundout in the first gave San Diego a quick 2-0 lead. Pham drove Miami starter Zach Thompson’s first pitch over the wall in right-center for his 11th homer of the season while Machado drove in Jake Cronenworth, who tripled.

Musgrove hit a two-out double in the second and scored on Grisham’s single.

The Marlins cut it to 3-2 on Adam Duvall’s solo homer in the second and Jesús Aguilar’s RBI double in the third.

"The guys kept coming, we get the back to back innings get it to a 3-2 game then the bullpen did a good job of keeping the game in check and giving us chances," Miami manager Don Mattingly said. "We just weren’t able to break through."

The Padres extended their lead in the eighth after a throw from first baseman Aguilar off Wil Myers’ grounder got past catcher Sandy León, allowing Cronenworth to score from third and Machado from second.

Pierce Johnson relieved Musgrove and pitched a scoreless seventh around a double and walk. Drew Pomeranz followed with a scoreless eighth and Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless ninth for his major league best 30th save on 34 chances.

"We were debating before the game if we had a save opportunity it’s three (days) in a row for him," Tingler said. "He was pretty adamant at how good he was doing. He wanted the ball."

Thompson (2-3) was lifted after five innings. The rookie right-hander allowed three runs, six hits, struck out three and walked one.

"It was a struggle of an inning but I just tried to make pitches the best that I could and try to get out of with as minimal damage as possible," Thompson said of the first-inning.

PRODUCTIVE AT BAT:

Myers struck out in his first three plate appearance before working a 3-2 count and hitting the grounder to Aguilar that led to the two additional runs in the eighth.

"Not going into it, not his best game at the plate but just how he turned it into a one-on-one battle, and got the ball in play," Tingler said. "To me that’s winning baseball. That was the at bat of the night."

VISIT FROM DRAFTED MARLINS

Catcher Joe Mack and infielder Cody Morrisette, the Marlins’ second and third round selections in this year’s major league draft, met with current players and Mattingly before Friday’s game. Mack and Morrisette signed professional contracts and will soon report to the club’s minor league complex in Jupiter, Florida.

"It hasn’t really set in until now," said Morrisette, a two-time All-American during his three-years at Boston College. This is the first time that, ‘wow, you’re playing professional baseball.’ I’m really excited. I can’t wait to get to Jupiter and get to work."

ROSTER MOVE

The Padres reinstated RHP Craig Stammen from the paternity list and optioned LHP Daniel Camarena to Triple-A El Paso.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: IF-OF Jon Berti was placed on the seven-day concussion list. Berti was hit with a pitch on the back of the head Thursday that also caused a laceration. ... 3B Brian Anderson (left shoulder subluxation) took batting practice Friday and could be activated before the end of the series. "I think that’s the expectation right now but I’ll be ready to go when they call me," Anderson said.

UP NEXT

Padres: LHP Ryan Weathers (4-2, 2.91) is scheduled to be activated from the injured list and start the third game of the series Saturday. Weathers has been sidelined since July 13 because of right ankle inflammation.

Marlins: no starter has been announced for Saturday.