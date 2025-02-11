Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Sports

Monty the Giant Schnauzer named Best in Show at the 149th Westminster Dog Show

Monty won the Working Group for the third consecutive year

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The third time was the charm for Monty the Giant Schanuzer at the 149th edition of the Westminster Dog Show at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

This year the competition was stiff with seven competitors representing their breeds and Monty the Giant Schnauzer took away the win in the Working Group for the third consecutive year.

This was, however, was Monty’s first time being named Best in Show and the first time the Working Group had won the Westminster Dog Show since 2004. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Katie Bernardin and Monty, a Giant Schnauzer, compete

Katie Bernardin and Monty, a Giant Schnauzer, compete in the best in show competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

After being sequestered for the first two days of the competition, judge Paula Nykiel had the challenge of awarding Best in Show to just one of seven incredible dogs before settling on Monty. 

This was her ninth year judging the show, and she says the job is "wonderful" but "difficult."

FOX SPORTS' JOHN STRONG, JENNY TAFT PREVIEW WESTMINSTER DOG SHOW

Monty the Giant Schnauzer competes

Katie Bernardin and Monty, a Giant Schnauzer, compete in the working group competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Bourbon the Whippet, a close runner-up, came out of retirement at nine years old to represent the Hound Group winning Reserve Best in Show as well as taking home the win in the hound group.

Bourbon has been Reserve Best in Show twice at Westminster before. 

SUPER BOWL LIX SHATTERS VIEWERSHIP RECORDS AS MILLIONS WATCHED EAGLES WIN

Katie Bernardin, center, reacts

Katie Bernardin, center, reacts after winning best in show with Monty, a Giant Schnauzer, during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Below are the rest of the group winners all via the American Kennel Club

Neal the Bichon Frisé won the Non-Sporting Group, Mercedes the German shepherd won the Herding Group, Comet the Shih Tzu won the Toy Group,  Freddie the English Springer Spaniel won the Sporting Group and Comet the Shih Tzu won the Toy Group. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Archer, a Skye Terrier, competes

Archer, a Skye Terrier, competes in the terrier competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.