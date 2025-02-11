Monty the Giant Schnauzer named Best in Show at the 149th Westminster Dog Show

The third time was the charm for Monty the Giant Schanuzer at the 149th edition of the Westminster Dog Show at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

This year the competition was stiff with seven competitors representing their breeds and Monty the Giant Schnauzer took away the win in the Working Group for the third consecutive year.

This was, however, was Monty’s first time being named Best in Show and the first time the Working Group had won the Westminster Dog Show since 2004.

After being sequestered for the first two days of the competition, judge Paula Nykiel had the challenge of awarding Best in Show to just one of seven incredible dogs before settling on Monty.

This was her ninth year judging the show, and she says the job is "wonderful" but "difficult."

Bourbon the Whippet, a close runner-up, came out of retirement at nine years old to represent the Hound Group winning Reserve Best in Show as well as taking home the win in the hound group.

Bourbon has been Reserve Best in Show twice at Westminster before.

Below are the rest of the group winners all via the American Kennel Club.

Neal the Bichon Frisé won the Non-Sporting Group, Mercedes the German shepherd won the Herding Group, Comet the Shih Tzu won the Toy Group, Freddie the English Springer Spaniel won the Sporting Group and Comet the Shih Tzu won the Toy Group.

