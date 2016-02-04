Money sought for new Browns practice facility in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) The Cleveland Browns and a Columbus group have asked the state to help pay $5 million to build a practice facility for the Browns at Ohio State University that would host the team's training camp.

The Columbus Partnership made the request for the money in the biennial state capital improvements bill that will be proposed in the next few months. The request was first reported by The Columbus Dispatch (bit.ly/1TGtcso).

The language in the request is vague about the reason for the project. But the president of the partnership and other officials confirmed that it's a facility for the Browns to bring their camp to Columbus.

The team currently holds its training camp at its facility in the Cleveland suburb of Berea. Team officials did not immediately comment.