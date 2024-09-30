Expand / Collapse search
Denver Broncos

Mom of Broncos running back Tyler Badie breaks silence after son's scary collapse

Badie collapsed on the sideline after getting a hard hit

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The mother of Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie broke her silence after her son collapsed on the sideline during his game against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Tanjala T. Gipson, M.D., posted a picture on X on Sunday showing a T-shirt supporting the running back with a Bible verse from Jeremiah 29:11. The verse read, "’For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Tyler Badie tackled

Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie, #28, fumbles after being hit by New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams, #56, during the first half at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sept. 29, 2024. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

"This photo was taken just before today’s game," Gipson wrote on X. "God was good then, and God is good now. We may not know what the future holds, but we know Who holds the future. Thank you so very much for your prayers for our son Tyler Badie."

Broncos head coach Sean Payton did not have an update on Badie after the team defeated the Jets 10-9 in their Week 4 matchup.

However, Pro Football Talk reported that Badie had all movement in his extremities and was expected to be OK. He was diagnosed with a back injury at the time he left the game.

Tyler Badie fumbles

New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II, #30, recovers a fumble by Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie, #28, during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

KOA Colorado reported that Badie was on a commercial flight home with a Broncos team member on Sunday night.

Badie collapsed on the sideline after he received a hard hit from linebacker Quincy Williams and fumbled the football. He was attended to by medical professionals and placed on a backboard before he was placed on a cart and driven off of the field.

Tyler Badie vs Bucs

Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie, #28, runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sept. 22, 2024. (Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images)

Badie was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. However, he never saw the field for the Ravens and got his first bit of action with the Broncos in 2022.

