Denver Broncos

Broncos' Tyler Badie collapses on sideline, gets put on backboard and carted off field

Badie was playing in the fourth game of his career

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
A scary moment occurred late in the first quarter of a match between the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets on Sunday.

Broncos running back Tyler Badie took a hard hit from Jets linebacker Quincy Williams and fumbled the ball, leading to a Jets field goal.

Tyler Badie fumbles

New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams knocks the ball loose for a fumble by Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Badie got back to the sideline and collapsed. Medical professionals and running back Javonte Williams rushed to Badie. The trainers put him on a backboard and he was carted off the field.

NFL Network reported that Badie was diagnosed with a back injury and was questionable to return.

Badie was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. However, he never saw the field for the Ravens and got his first bit of action with the Broncos in 2022.

Tyler Badie in preseason

Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie celebrates a touchdown against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Aug. 11, 2024. (Marc Lebryk-USA Today Sports)

He only played in one game before the 2024 season.

Playing against the Jets on Sunday, it was the third game he’s played this year and the fourth of his career. He had 86 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Denver was 1-2 going into the game after stunning the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a victory in Week 3.

Tyler Badie drives

Broncos running back Tyler Badie runs for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Jan. 8, 2023. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA Today Sports)

Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin and Blake Watson are the Broncos’ depth chart at the running back position.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.