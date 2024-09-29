Broncos' Tyler Badie collapses on sideline, gets put on backboard and carted off field

A scary moment occurred late in the first quarter of a match between the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets on Sunday.

Broncos running back Tyler Badie took a hard hit from Jets linebacker Quincy Williams and fumbled the ball, leading to a Jets field goal.

Badie got back to the sideline and collapsed. Medical professionals and running back Javonte Williams rushed to Badie. The trainers put him on a backboard and he was carted off the field.

NFL Network reported that Badie was diagnosed with a back injury and was questionable to return.

Badie was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. However, he never saw the field for the Ravens and got his first bit of action with the Broncos in 2022.

He only played in one game before the 2024 season.

Playing against the Jets on Sunday, it was the third game he’s played this year and the fourth of his career. He had 86 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Denver was 1-2 going into the game after stunning the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a victory in Week 3.

Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin and Blake Watson are the Broncos’ depth chart at the running back position.