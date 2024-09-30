Colts' Zaire Franklin takes shot at Steelers' Najee Harris after Week 4 matchup: 'Kid is soft'

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin had a parting shot for Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris after their Week 4 matchup on Sunday afternoon.

Franklin had nine tackles, and Harris was held to 19 rushing yards as Indianapolis held on for the 27-24 victory. Franklin appeared to take issue with Harris holding up two middle fingers as he walked out of the tunnel and onto the field at Lucas Oil Stadium before their game.

The veteran defender then fired a shot on social media.

"Kid is soft. 84 run harder," Franklin wrote on X, referring to Cordarrelle Patterson who ran for 43 yards on six carries.

When former NFL player Darius Butler responded with crying-laughing emojis, Franklin added, "If I’m lying, I’m flying."

Harris did not respond to Franklin’s jab on X.

Franklin has 41 total tackles and a forced fumble this season. Indianapolis moved to 2-2 with the win.

Harris’ game against the Colts was his worst of the season. He ran for at least 69 yards in the last three games before the Steelers dropped their first game of the season.

He has 228 rushing yards on 68 carries this season and 10 catches for 84 yards. He has yet to cross the goal line for a touchdown.