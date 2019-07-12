MMA fighter accidentally stabs sparring partner with ax during workout session

A Russian mixed martial arts fighter nicknamed “Mad Max” accidentally stabbed his sparring partner with an ax during a training session.

Maxim Novoselov was in the gym with Andrey Kynyazev, who is attempting to lose weight. Kynyazev was holding a hammer and a shield and was swinging it at Novoselov. The fighter was holding an ax and hitting the shield, a video released by Caters News Agency showed Thursday.

At one point, Novoselov’s ax appears to pierce the shield and nick Kynyazev in the arm. Kynyazev then starts to bleed from his arm.

Fortunately, Kynyazev was only left with a scar from the session.

“That day me and Maxim wanted to shoot something special, but it went wrong,” Kynyazev said after the incident, according to The Daily Mail.

“'It took four weeks to recover. Of course, I got to hospital where I had two stitches. It still hasn't recovered perfectly and I have a scar now.”