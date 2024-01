Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Rickey Shane Page (RSP) will get a chance to go one-on-one against Jake Crist as he defends his Major League Wrestling openweight championship Saturday.

Crist demanded to face another member of RSP’s stable, The Calling, after Sami Callihan was already booked in a match for the event. RSP stepped up to the challenge, and MLW officials put his belt on the line.

RSP acknowledged in an interview with Fox News Digital he knows what he’s up against.

He touted Crist, who had been in Combat Zone Wrestling with RSP from 2015 to 2016, as one of the "best wrestlers in the world."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’m super excited. I’ve known Jake … I feel like we’ve always just intersected with each other at some point or another throughout the 20 years that I’ve known him," RSP said. "He’s probably one of the best wrestlers in the world. Since I met him, I always told him that he reminds me of, like, Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, like those kind of wrestlers. Those wrestlers first showed up in ECW and then the WCW and then went on to WWE. He just reminded me of that style of wrestler, and he’s so good."

DAVEY BOY SMITH JR. TO MAKE MAJOR LEAGUE WRESTLING RETURN AFTER SERIOUS HEALTH ISSUES

RSP was excited to put on a show.

"I’m really excited, and he’s getting better," RSP said. "He’s probably in the best shape he’s ever been in. He’s been wrestling for just as long as I have, 20-something years. I’m just really excited he gets to show the world what he’s capable of again because he deserves to. It’s just nice to be around when a friend does something cool. But when we’re in that ring, we’re not going to be friends for a few minutes."

Crist will be making his Major League Wrestling debut at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The match will be a part of a beIN Sports TV taping.