Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. will make his epic return to Major League Wrestling (MLW) on Feb. 3 as he is on the card for a match against 1 Called Manders at "MLW: SuperFight 4."

Smith told Fox News Digital he was looking forward to his in-ring return as he has battled some health issues over the last few months. He last appeared in MLW on April 8 in a Battle Riot Match with several other competitors. He finally was able to battle through the health problems and make his return to the sport on Dec. 31, when he was at All-Japan Pro Wrestling’s "New Year Giants Series 2024."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’m very excited – this is my comeback and return match," Smith said. "Last year, I had some issues with my stomach. I had appendicitis and I had to get my appendix removed. And also learned I had diverticulitis as well. But luckily, those both got treated with the surgery and rehabilitation and everything, and I’m good to go.

"I’m very excited to be back in the mix. You know, 2024, we got a fresh new year coming up. Major League Wrestling and myself, we were doing some great things last year. We just got sidetracked. But we’re back on track."

Smith will take on Manders in a "Hoss Fight," which Smith predicted was going to turn into an all-out brawl.

"I’m training very hard for this upcoming event," he told Fox News Digital. "Earlier this month, I had a successful trip with All-Japan Pro Wrestling, and I’ve been undefeated from the start of 2024. I want to end it that way too."

Smith has been in the pro wrestling atmosphere since before he was old enough to walk. His later father, Davey Boy Smith, was a legend in the World Wrestling Federation (aka WWE) while his mother, Diana Hart, was also a part of the company for a few years back in the 1990s. She is the sister of Bret and Owen Hart.

MATT RIDDLE HAS NO HARD FEELINGS TOWARD WWE AFTER RELEASE: 'I LOVED EVERY SECOND OF IT'

For someone who has been almost everywhere in the pro wrestling business, Smith revealed how MLW stands out from some of the competition in the industry.

"Major League Wrestling, they got the best of everything pretty much," he said. "I believe there’s something for every fan out there from all ranges."

Smith pointed to the roster makeup as well. MLW features some of the best wrestlers from Japan, like Minoru Suzuki and Satoshi Kojima, as well as some North American superstars like Tom Lawlor and Jacob Fatu.

"I’ve been very fortunate and very glad (MLW founder) Court Bauer’s given me the opportunity and the platform to showcase my skills. No wings clipped or anything, just go out there and do your best. And I believe Major League Wrestling 2024 is going to be the best year yet."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"MLW SuperFight 4" takes place on Feb. 3 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.