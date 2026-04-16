MLB umpire Brock Ballou ‘violently’ punched in head during alleged robbery, assault in Philadelphia

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A Major League Baseball umpire's work trip to Philadelphia was one to forget, and it wasn't because of what happened on the diamond.

Brock Ballou, an MLB umpire since 2022, was allegedly robbed and assaulted in Center City by a suspect that police believe is a teenager a day before a Philadelphia Phillies series.

According to CBS News Philadelphia, Ballou had his phone stolen and then chased the suspect. The two then "got involved in a physical altercation" nearby.

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Capt. Jason Smith told the outlet the two "ended up on the ground, at which time the victim struck his head, causing injury. The male continued his assault, violently punching him."

Ballou's phone was returned to him by a bystander. The incident with Ballou was 30 minutes after a separate one that is believed to have been commenced by the same suspect.

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Ballou was behind home plate for the Phillies' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks two days after the attack. He had been in Texas behind the dish the day before he was assaulted.

The umpire went behind the plate for the first time on June 10, 2022 for a game between the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays. He called 23 games from home plate last season, including three in Philly.

Ballou has gotten 94.1% of balls and strikes correct this season, according to Ump Scorecards. He has been challenged four times, and all have been overturned.

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He has 58 games under his belt from behind home plate.

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