Orioles' Cedric Mullins reels in catch of the year candidate just days after robbing another home run

If the Baltimore Orioles continue to sell at the trade deadline, Cedric Mullins is giving teams some awesome tape.

The center fielder has consistently been one of the best at the position defensively, and this week, he is showing that is still the case.

Already with a pair of web gems over the last few days, Mullins robbed a home run on Wednesday afternoon that is up there with some of the best catches of the year.

Mullins made an insane diving catch on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, and two days later, he robbed the Toronto Blue Jays of a three-run homer that helped Baltimore to a victory.

But his catch on Wednesday easily trumped them all.

Ali Sanchez came to the plate in the top of the sixth with a man on second and two outs, down 5-4. He drove a fly ball to center, with Mullins tracking it down all the way.

Mullins scaled the center field wall to give him a few extra feet of stretch, then went up and got the ball with his glove, snatching it from a fan's reach.

The catch halted the Jays rally, but they wound up scoring four runs in the top of the next inning. Baltimore answered back with three of their own, but their bases-loaded, one-out threat was cut short.

That was the rest of the scoring for the afternoon, as the Blue Jays came away with a 9-8 victory. Seranthony Dominguez struck out a pair of Orioles, just about 24 hours after being traded by them to Toronto and changing clubhouses in between a doubleheader (he also struck out two in his first game against his former squad).

The Blue Jays now lead the American League East by 4.5 games, and there's a chance Mullins may have just worn the Orioles jersey for the final time.

Baltimore had also traded reliever Gregory Soto to the New York Mets and Bryan Baker to the Tampa Bay Rays.