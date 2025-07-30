Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Orioles

Orioles' Cedric Mullins reels in catch of the year candidate just days after robbing another home run

Mullins has made three web gems within the last week

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
If the Baltimore Orioles continue to sell at the trade deadline, Cedric Mullins is giving teams some awesome tape.

The center fielder has consistently been one of the best at the position defensively, and this week, he is showing that is still the case.

Already with a pair of web gems over the last few days, Mullins robbed a home run on Wednesday afternoon that is up there with some of the best catches of the year.

Cedric Mullins

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) runs off of the field during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Daniel Kucin Jr./Imagn Images)

Mullins made an insane diving catch on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, and two days later, he robbed the Toronto Blue Jays of a three-run homer that helped Baltimore to a victory.

But his catch on Wednesday easily trumped them all.

Ali Sanchez came to the plate in the top of the sixth with a man on second and two outs, down 5-4. He drove a fly ball to center, with Mullins tracking it down all the way.

Mullins scaled the center field wall to give him a few extra feet of stretch, then went up and got the ball with his glove, snatching it from a fan's reach.

The catch halted the Jays rally, but they wound up scoring four runs in the top of the next inning. Baltimore answered back with three of their own, but their bases-loaded, one-out threat was cut short.

Cedric Mullins makes a catch

Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins catches a ball hit by Seattle Mariners' Ty France over the fence during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Seattle.  (John Froschauer/AP Photo)

That was the rest of the scoring for the afternoon, as the Blue Jays came away with a 9-8 victory. Seranthony Dominguez struck out a pair of Orioles, just about 24 hours after being traded by them to Toronto and changing clubhouses in between a doubleheader (he also struck out two in his first game against his former squad).

The Blue Jays now lead the American League East by 4.5 games, and there's a chance Mullins may have just worn the Orioles jersey for the final time.

Cedric Mullins in dugout

Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins looks on from the dugout after robbing a two-run home run off New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Baltimore. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

Baltimore had also traded reliever Gregory Soto to the New York Mets and Bryan Baker to the Tampa Bay Rays.