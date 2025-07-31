Yankees to acquire All-Star closer David Bednar from Pirates before MLB deadline: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Yankees have added the bullpen help they’ve needed before the MLB trade deadline.

New York agreed to a deal to acquire right-handed closer David Bednar in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to multiple reports. The deal is pending a medical review.

The Yankees are sending a package with Rafael Flores, the team’s eighth-best prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, leading the way alongside 19-year-old prospect Edgleen Perez and outfielder Brian Sanchez, according to The New York Post.

Bednar, the 30-year-old two-time All-Star, has a 2.37 ERA over 38 innings with 17 saves for the Pirates this season. It was just two years ago he led the National League with 39 saves in his second straight All-Star campaign in Pittsburgh.

But Bednar struggled in 2024, owning a 5.77 ERA over 57.2 innings, though he still had 23 saves.

Bednar is a much-needed arm for New York, as their bullpen has been struggling of late. Luke Weaver and Devin Williams, their back-end battery who had been consistent in past seasons, have both had a rollercoaster year.

With both Weaver and Williams hitting free agency after the year, Bednar’s addition is a crucial one. He still has one more year of team control, meaning he will be with the team throughout the 2026 season before free agency in 2027.

Relievers are always a hot commodity for playoff pushes before the deadline, and there has been a flurry of deals and big names that have been traded in the last few days.

The San Diego Padres made a big splash, acquiring Athletics closer Mason Miller and left-handed pitcher J.P. Sears, a former Yankee, in a deal that sent Leo De Vries, the third-best prospect in baseball, to Sacramento.

Across the Bronx and into Queens, the New York Mets bolstered their bullpen with Gregory Soto, Tyler Rogers and Ryan Helsley, the St. Louis Cardinals’ stud closer for their own playoff push.

There are still a few hours left for teams to continue swapping players before the MLB trade deadline at 6 p.m. ET passes.

The Yankees, who still have their top prospects in hand, may not be done making moves.

