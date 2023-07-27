MLB scores: Carlos Rodón gets first Yankees victory in win over Mets, Rangers clobber Astros

Ji Man Choi, Bryan Reynolds and Carlos Santana hit home runs for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who held off the San Diego Padres 3-2 on Wednesday to win two of three games.

David Bednar loaded the bases with one out in the ninth inning and then walked pinch-hitter Juan Soto before getting rookie Taylor Kohlwey to foul out and then striking out Trent Grisham for his 20th save of the season.

The Padres, who have baseball’s third-highest payroll but are mired in fourth place in the NL West, went 1-5 this season against Pittsburgh, which is in last place in the NL Central.

Right-hander Johan Oviedo (4-11) shook off three pitch clock violations and a wild pitch in the first inning to snap a streak of eight straight losing decisions. He held San Diego to one run and three hits in six innings to win for the first time since May 19 against Arizona.

Seth Lugo (4-5) tied his career high with eight strikeouts while allowing two runs and three hits in seven innings.

YANKEES 3, METS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Rodón earned his first victory in four starts and the Yankees got an offensive spark from Harrison Bader in earning a split of the two-game Subway Series.

Bader had three hits and scored twice at Yankee Stadium, including an aggressive dash and headfirst dive into home plate. Rodón (1-3) outpitched fellow lefty José Quintana before four Yankees relievers combined to retire all 10 batters they faced.

Clay Holmes worked the ninth for his 14th save in 17 chances, giving the Yankees a four-game split of the season series with the Mets. The crosstown rivals also split two games last month at Citi Field.

Rodón allowed one run and four hits in 5 2/3 effective innings. He struck out four, walked three and received a warm hand from Yankees fans in the sellout crowd of 46,761 as he came off the mound.

Gleyber Torres’ first-inning single extended his hitting streak to a career-high 15 games, longest by a Yankees player this season.

Quintana (0-2) was charged with three runs — two earned — and six hits over six innings in his second start for the Mets. The veteran left-hander missed the first 3 1/2 months of the season following rib surgery.

BREWERS 3, REDS 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddy Peralta pitched six strong innings and matched a career high with 13 strikeouts, and Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run homer to lead Milwaukee.

The Brewers (57-46) took two of three games in the series and extended their lead in the NL Central to 1 1/2 games over the Reds (56-48). This marked the final matchup of the season between the teams, with Milwaukee winning the season series 10-3.

After Abraham Toro singled with one out in the seventh off Cincinnati starter Ben Lively (4-6), Taylor followed with a 417-foot blast to left field to break a scoreless tie.

Peralta gave up four hits and didn’t walk a batter. He threw 89 pitches, 60 for strikes. Elvis Peguero (2-3), Joel Payamps and Devin Williams completed the shutout for the Brewers, with Williams retiring the side in order in the ninth to record his 26th save in 28 attempts.

NATIONALS 5, ROCKIES 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams’ two-run single capped a four-run ninth inning and Washington rallied to beat Colorado.

Lane Thomas and Jeimer Candelario opened the ninth with walks against Daniel Bard (4-2). Joey Meneses, whose three-run homer was the difference in Tuesday night’s win, singled to load the bases. One out later, Bard hit Dominic Smith with a pitch to walk in a run and make it 4-2.

Stone Garrett was out on a slow roller before Candelario scored Washington’s third run. Luis Garcia was intentionally walked and Ildemaro Vargas drew a four-pitch walk to tie the score. Matt Koch came on to face Abrams, who grounded a single between first and second to score pinch runner Michael Chavis for the winning run.

Andres Machado (1-0) pitched one inning for the win.

Ryan McMahon, Elehuris Montero and Michael Toglia also homered for Colorado.

MARINERS 8, TWINS 7

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dylan Moore hit two home runs, including a three-run shot in the fifth inning, and Seattle held on to beat Minnesota.

Julio Rodríguez added a home run and two doubles as the Mariners won for the fifth time in their past seven games. The AL Central-leading Twins dropped their second in a row following a four-game winning streak.

Moore’s three-run homer off reliever Jordan Balazovic in the fifth inning gave Seattle a 7-3 lead.

Seattle rookie right-hander Bryce Miller (7-3) struck out seven while yielding six earned runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. Andrés Muñoz earned his second save after coaxing Max Kepler’s game-ending ground-out with a runner at second.

Minnesota’s Matt Wallner also homered twice for his first career multi-homer game.

Twins starter Joe Ryan (9-7) lasted just 3 2/3 innings, yielding four earned runs on seven hits and striking out seven batters.

RANGERS, ASTROS INVOLVED IN BENCHES-CLEARING BROUHAHA AFTER ADOLIS GARCIA GRAND SLAM

RED SOX 5, BRAVES 3

BOSTON (AP) — Justin Turner hit a go-ahead, two-run double off the Green Monster in the seventh inning and Boston swept the two-game series against major league-leading Atlanta.

Rafael Devers, Tristan Casas and Adam Duvall homered for Boston, which trailed 3-0 after Ozzie Albies hit a three-run shot for Atlanta in the sixth.

Boston has won four straight and is a season-best eight games over .500 at 55-47. Atlanta is 64-36.

Joe Jacques (2-1) pitched the seventh for Boston, John Schreiber and Brennan Bernardino worked the eighth and All-Star closer Kenley Jansen finished for his 22nd save.

Turner gave the Red Sox the lead with a two-out double off Pierce Johnson (1-6) that banged off the left-field wall.

PHILLIES 6, ORIOLES 4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Edmundo Sosa hit a tiebreaking solo homer to the opposite field with two outs in the seventh inning to help Philadelphia beat Baltimore.

J.T. Realmuto knocked in two runs while Bryce Harper added an insurance run with a seventh inning RBI single to allow the Phillies (55-47) to win the best of three series against their I-95 neighbors.

Adley Rutschman hit a three-run homer for the Orioles, who maintain a 1 1/2 game lead over Tampa Bay in the AL East after finishing 4-3 on their seven-game road trip.

Sosa caught a fastball from Kyle Bradish (6-6) and hit it into the stands inside the right field foul pole for his career-high seventh homer of the season. Bradish allowed five earned runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Seranthony Dominguez (2-2) got the win for the Phillies, who received a two-hit game from Jake Cave. Gregory Soto earned his second save of the year.

GIANTS 8, ATHLETICS 3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Austin Slater hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the sixth, Alex Wood earned the win with three scoreless innings of relief and San Francisco beat Oakland.

Wood (5-4) entered to start the fifth in a tie game and allowed just one hit making his fifth relief outing of 2023 to go with 11 starts.

Slater connected against Hogan Harris (2-5) after J.D. Davis hit a two-run homer in the first against A’s opener Freddy Tarnok.

Shea Langeliers hit a tying single in the fourth for Oakland following Aledmys Diaz’s RBI single and an errant throw by center fielder Luis Matos that allowed a second run to come home.

Patrick Bailey and Mike Yastrzemski added RBI doubles in the eighth as the Giants swept the quick two-game Bay Bridge Series after snapping a six-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory Tuesday night.

Highly touted Giants shortstop Marco Luciano made his major league debut and went 0 for 2 after spending just six games with Triple-A Sacramento.

CUBS 10, WHITE SOX 7

CHICAGO (AP) — Christopher Morel drove in two runs during a six-run fifth inning that featured only three hits, and the Cubs won their fifth straight and seventh in eight games.

Ian Happ and Cody Bellinger hit back-to-back homers in the eighth for the Cubs (50-51), who erased a five-run deficit. They also moved within 4 1/2 games of an NL wild card, continuing their bid to stay together through Tuesday’s trade deadline.

After Marcus Stroman struggled again, four Cubs relievers combined for 5 2/3 innings of one-hit ball. Javier Assad (1-2) got five outs for the win, and Adbert Alzolay worked the ninth for his 11th save.

Eloy Jiménez had four RBIs and Jake Burger homered for the White Sox, who are 5-14 in July after dropping their fifth straight game.

In the key fifth inning, Happ hit an RBI single and Morel singled home two more runs. Seiya Suzuki scampered home when Joe Kelly (1-5) threw a wild pitch on a swinging strikeout for Miles Mastrobuoni. Consecutive two-out walks by Mike Tauchman and Nico Hoerner forced home two more runs, giving the Cubs an 8-7 lead.

GUARDIANS 8, ROYALS 3

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit a two-run homer in the first inning and a solo shot in the fourth, leading Cleveland past Kansas City.

Ramírez, who had his 22nd career multi-homer game, was 3 for 4 with a check-swing infield hit in the sixth and a walk in the second followed by a stolen base, and he scored three runs.

David Fry hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Steven Kwan had two RBIs. Cleveland moved to 51-51 and trails Minnesota by two games in the AL Central.

Cleveland starter Gavin Williams pitched four scoreless innings but was pulled after throwing 85 pitches. Nick Sandlin (5-3) allowed a run in the fifth and got the win.

Kansas City starter Alec Marsh (0-5) allowed four runs in 2 2/3 innings.

CARDINALS 11, DIAMONDBACKS 7

PHOENIX (AP) — Nolan Gorman hit two of St. Louis’ five home runs in a win over Arizona.

Gorman connected leading off the second against All-Star starter Zac Gallen, then hit a two-run blast to dead center in the eighth off Scott McGough.

Lars Nootbaar, Paul Goldschmidt and Andrew Knizner also homered to give the Cardinals the series victory over the slumping Diamondbacks, who have lost six of seven and are 3-9 since the All-Star break.

Andre Pallante (3-1) pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief for the win. Gallen (11-5) lost for the first time at home in 11 starts this season, allowing five runs and seven hits with two walks and eight strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

Emmanuel Rivera and Christian Walker homered for Arizona. Corbin Carroll and Jake McCarthy had three hits each for the Diamondbacks.

MARLINS 7, RAYS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Sandy Alcántara threw a five-hit complete game and Miami stopped a 10-game road losing streak.

Alcántara (4-9), the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, struck out seven and walked one in his second complete game this season and 11th overall. He had been 0-3 in four July starts with one no decision.

Tampa Bay starter Zach Eflin (11-6), bidding to become the AL’s first 12-game winner, left after four innings with left knee discomfort. The right-hander dropped to 10-2 in 12 home starts this season after allowing five runs and seven hits.

Eflin was hurt while attempting to field Garrett Hampson’s bunt single leading off the fourth and will undergo tests.

Miami’s Luis Arráez went 2 for 4 and had his major league batting average go from .375 to .376. He drove in a run with a double in the fourth and hit a run-scoring, sixth-inning single.

BLUE JAYS 8, DODGERS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer, Danny Jansen also went deep and Toronto took two of three from NL West-leading Los Angeles.

Merrifield sent an 0-2 pitch from Tony Gonsolin (5-4) over the wall in left with two outs in the fifth inning, scoring Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who both singled. Merrifield was 2 for 4 with four RBIs, two runs scored and a strikeout.

Jansen led off the sixth, blasting a line-drive to left off reliever Alex Vesia for a 6-0 lead.

Toronto starter Yusei Kikuchi (8-3) allowed one run and seven hits in six innings. The left-hander struck out eight and walked two.

Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly was ejected in the fifth by home-plate umpire Ben May.

RANGERS 13, ASTROS 5

HOUSTON (AP) — Adolis García hit a grand slam to highlight a seven-run fifth inning and AL West-leading Texas slugged four homers in a win over Houston.

Following his grand slam, García and Marcus Semien exchanged words with Martín Maldonado. That led to the benches and bullpens emptying. No punches were thrown in the scrum around home plate, but Maldonado and Semien were ejected.

Tempers were hot earlier in the game. Both benches were warned in the third inning after Houston’s Framber Valdez hit Semien in the left shoulder with the first pitch of his at-bat. The Rangers’ Andrew Heaney had hit Yordan Alvarez in the right shoulder with a pitch in the first inning.

Semien, Nathaniel Lowe and Sam Huff also homered for Texas, which avoided a three-game sweep.

Valdez (8-7) allowed a season-high six runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Heaney (7-6) allowed three runs and four hits in five innings.