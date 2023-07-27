Expand / Collapse search
Dodgers trade Noah Syndergaard to Guardians for Amed Rosario

The Dodgers and Guardians are vying for playoff spots

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Noah Syndergaard, a one-time All-Star and former National League Cy Young Award contender, was traded for the second consecutive season – this time it was the Los Angeles Dodgers doing the dealing.

The Dodgers traded Syndergaard to the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday for shortstop Amed Rosario. Both competitors also happen to be former teammates on the New York Mets between 2017 and 2020. 

Noah Syndergaard and Amed Rosario

Noah Syndergaard, left, and Amed Rosario were swapped. (Getty Images)

Rosario was eventually a part of the package that sent Francisco Lindor to the Big Apple while Syndergaard left after the 2021 season to sign with the Los Angeles Angels.

Last season, the Angels traded Syndergaard to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Both teams are vying the postseason and likely feel the recent deal bolsters needs. Los Angeles entered the day on top of the American League West, while the Guardians are in second place in the American League Central.

Noah Syndergaard throws

Starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard, #43 of the Los Angeles Dodgers, throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on May 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Through 94 games, Rosario was hitting .265 with a .675 OPS, three home runs and 40 RBI.

Syndergaard made 12 appearances for the Dodgers. He had a 7.16 ERA with 38 strikeouts.

Syndergaard was an All-Star in 2016 for the Mets. He had 218 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.60. Injuries have taken a toll on him over the course of several years.

Amed Rosario fields

Amed Rosario, #1 of the Cleveland Guardians, throws out Carlos Perez of the Oakland Athletics at first base during the first inning at Progressive Field on June 22, 2023 in Cleveland. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Rosario was a top 10 prospect in the Mets’ organization and became a formidable player with the Guardians after he was traded by New York.

