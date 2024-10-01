MLB legend Pete Rose's cause of death revealed

Nevada officials on Tuesday determined MLB legend Pete Rose’s cause of death.

"His cause of death was determined as Hypertensive and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease with a significant condition of Diabetes Mellitus," the Clark County Coroner’s Office said. "The manner of death was natural."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rose, 83, died on Monday night.

Rose broke out with his hometown Cincinnati Reds, the team he played 19 of his 24 seasons with, three of which he also served as acting manager, in 1963 and he went on to make league history, while securing three World Series titles along the way.

Nicknamed "Charlie Hustle" for his relentless drive when on the diamond, Rose was league MVP in 1973, a 17-time All-Star, three-time batting title winner, Rookie of the Year, and World Series MVP in his career.

He played for the Philadelphia Phillies and Montreal Expos as well.

LEGENDARY SPORTSCASTER JIM GRAY REMEMBERS MLB GREAT PETE ROSE

Rose agreed to be placed on baseball’s ineligible list when he was a manager on the Reds over accusations he bet on baseball. Rose applied for reinstatement but it was never accepted. The baseball voters agreed in 1991 to keep those on the ineligible list off of the possible list of Hall of Fame candidates.

He didn’t admit to gambling on games until he released an autobiography in 2004.

Still, baseball remembered Rose fondly.

"Our hearts are deeply saddened by the news of Pete’s passing," Reds team owner Bob Castellini said in a statement. "He was one of the fiercest competitors the game has ever seen, and every team he played for was better because of him. Pete was a Red through and through. No one loved the game more than Pete and no one loved Pete more than Reds Country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We must never forget what he accomplished."