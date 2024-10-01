Expand / Collapse search
MLB

MLB legend Pete Rose's cause of death revealed

Rose died on Monday at the age of 83

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Nevada officials on Tuesday determined MLB legend Pete Rose’s cause of death.

"His cause of death was determined as Hypertensive and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease with a significant condition of Diabetes Mellitus," the Clark County Coroner’s Office said. "The manner of death was natural."

Pete Rose poses with retired number

Pete Rose, baseball’s all-time hit king, was ruled ineligible for the Hall of Fame in 1989 for betting on baseball. (IMAGN)

Rose, 83, died on Monday night.

Rose broke out with his hometown Cincinnati Reds, the team he played 19 of his 24 seasons with, three of which he also served as acting manager, in 1963 and he went on to make league history, while securing three World Series titles along the way. 

Nicknamed "Charlie Hustle" for his relentless drive when on the diamond, Rose was league MVP in 1973, a 17-time All-Star, three-time batting title winner, Rookie of the Year, and World Series MVP in his career. 

He played for the Philadelphia Phillies and Montreal Expos as well.

Pete Rose swings

FILE - Pete Rose of the Cincinnati Reds in action at the bat against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, Aug. 2, 1978. At left is Atlanta catcher Joe Nolan.  (AP Photo, File)

Rose agreed to be placed on baseball’s ineligible list when he was a manager on the Reds over accusations he bet on baseball. Rose applied for reinstatement but it was never accepted. The baseball voters agreed in 1991 to keep those on the ineligible list off of the possible list of Hall of Fame candidates.

He didn’t admit to gambling on games until he released an autobiography in 2004.

Still, baseball remembered Rose fondly.

"Our hearts are deeply saddened by the news of Pete’s passing," Reds team owner Bob Castellini said in a statement. "He was one of the fiercest competitors the game has ever seen, and every team he played for was better because of him. Pete was a Red through and through. No one loved the game more than Pete and no one loved Pete more than Reds Country. 

Pete Rose reacts

Cincinnati Reds hall of famer Pete Rose gives a thumbs up to the fans as he is introduced during a pregame ceremony for the unveiling of Pete Rose's bronze statue being installed outside the stadium before the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, June 17, 2017. (IMAGN)

"We must never forget what he accomplished."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.