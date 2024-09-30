Pete Rose, MLB’s polarizing all-time hits leader, dead at 83

Pete Rose, the polarizing MLB all-time hits leader with 4,256 over his legendary 24-year career, has died at 83 years old.

The Clark County Coroner in Nevada confirmed Rose's death to Fox News Channel.

Rose's agent, Ryan Fiterman, of Fiterman Sports, confirmed the death to TMZ Sports. He told the outlet, "the family is asking for privacy at this time."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rose broke out with his hometown Cincinnati Reds, the team he played 19 of his 24 seasons with, three of which he also served as acting manager, in 1963 and he went on to make league history, while securing three World Series titles along the way.

Nicknamed "Charlie Hustle" for his relentless drive when on the diamond, Rose was league MVP in 1973, a 17-time All-Star, three-time batting title winner, Rookie of the Year, and World Series MVP in his career.

What makes Rose polarizing, though, was his gambling scandal that shocked everyone in August 1989, his last year as manager for the Reds. Rose was permanently banned from baseball over accusations he bet on games while he played and managed the Reds.

PETE ROSE MAKES EYE-POPPING COMMENT ABOUT SHOHEI OHTANI AMID GAMBLING SCANDAL WITH EX-TRANSLATOR

Since the Baseball Hall of Fame voted in 1991 to ban those on the "permanently ineligible" from ever being inducted, MLB’s hit king remains out of Cooperstown’s storied halls.

Rose later admitted in 2004 that he did bet on baseball and the Reds, and a June 2015 investigation by ESPN found that Rose did indeed bet on baseball while serving as player and manager for the Reds, with records of the bets made public.

Rose tried to apply for reinstatement for the Hall of Fame on several occasions, but they’ve all been denied. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred denied one in 2015, saying that Rose did not take responsibility for his actions and didn’t understand the damage he had caused while betting on the game.

Rose applied for reinstatement in 2020 and 2022, especially with legalized sports betting happening across the country. However, Manfred denied both requests, pointing to the Veteran’s Committee for any Hall of Fame discussions regarding Rose. Manfred also shot down any speculation about Rose’s reinstatement in 2023, as the league had partnerships with sportsbooks.

There is no denying that Rose would’ve been a first-ballot Hall of Famer had voters had the chance to check off his name in 1992.

Rose, a switch-hitter, not only leads MLB in all-time hits, but he also has the most games played (3,562), at-bats (14,053), and singles (3,215) recorded. He owned a career .303/.375/.409 slashline with 746 doubles, 1,314 RBI and 160 home runs.

Also, Rose’s ability to play all over the field made him such a weapon for the Reds, Phillies and Expos, as he played second base, left and right field, third base and first base during his time in the league. Both of his Gold Gloves, though, came while he was in outfielder in 1969 and 1970.

While Rose led MLB in hits in seven seasons over his 24 years, he was only MVP once in 1973, a year he hit .338/.401/.437 with 230 base knocks. Rose led what became known as "The Big Red Machine" to the National League pennant series against the New York Mets.

Rose wouldn’t have been able to win two of his World Series if it wasn’t for his fellow Big Red Machine teammates, including Joe Morgan, Tony Perez, and Johnny Bench – all players who reside in Cooperstown today.

Rose played for the Reds from 1963-1978 before joining the Phillies in 1979, where he led the National League in on-base percentage in his first season. The Phillies would go on to win the 1980 World Series, the first of the franchise’s history.

Rose played four-and-a-half seasons for the Phillies before a mid-year trade to the Montreal Expos in 1984.

He would return to Cincinnati to act as player-manager from 1984 until 1986, and he would break Ty Cobb's all-time hits record in 1985 with Cincinnati on Sept. 11 with a single against the San Diego Padres. When he called it quits for his playing career, but remained in his managerial chair.

Though he isn't in the Baseball Hall of Fame, the Reds inducted Rose into its Hall of Fame in 2016, retiring his No. 14.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rose’s career may be clouded with infamy, but there is no doubting he is one of the greatest players to ever step foot on a ball field.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.