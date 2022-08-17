Expand / Collapse search
San Diego Padres
Published

MLB legend Pedro Martinez slams Padres over Fernando Tatis Jr suspension

Tatis Jr's suspension reverberated across the baseball world

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Pedro Martinez added his own take to the Fernando Tatis Jr. failed drug test topic on Tuesday.

The San Diego Padres star was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for the banned substance Clostebol. Tatis was on the injury list at the time and working his way back from a broken wrist which was likely suffered in a motorcycle crash over the winter in the Dominican Republic.

Starting pitcher Pedro Martinez, #45 of the Boston Red Sox, throws a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of game three of the World Series on October 26, 2004 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Martinez added his name to the list of players defending the young infielder and placed the blame on the Padres while talking about the suspension on TBS.

"Since he got hurt, San Diego has been on top of him, and this is where I have to give him a pass, because San Diego should have known what this kid is putting in his body–whether it was [for] ringworm, whether it was flu, or whatever he put in his body–he is still valuable to the organization," the Baseball Hall of Famer said. "The Padres need to know exactly what he puts on 24/7."

Tatis Jr. said he "inadvertently" took medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol.

Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez is introduced during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on September 08, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

"I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took. I failed to do so," he said.

He added he was "completely devastated."

Fernando Tatis Jr., #23 of the San Diego Padres, talks with Josh Bell, #24, during a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies August 4, 2022 at Petco Park in San Diego.  (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

He signed a 13-year, $340 million extension before the 2021 season, which was the third highest at the time. He had not played this season after breaking his wrist in an apparent motorcycle crash in the Dominican Republic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.