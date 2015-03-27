MLB champion Giants to keep manager/GM duo through 2012

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The World Series champion San Francisco Giants moved Friday to keep their winning brain trust intact through 2012 by exercising contract options on manager Bruce Bochy and general manager Brian Sabean.

"Brian and Bruce's proven leadership and strategic moves ... culminating in last year's World Series championship, distinguishes them as two of the best minds in all of baseball," Giants owner William Neukom said in a statement.

Bochy, 55, last season became the sixth manager to take two National League teams to a World Series (1998 Padres), and is fourth among active major league managers in wins with 1,274.

(Writing by Larry Fine in New York, Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)