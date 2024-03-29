Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South Carolina Gamecocks

Missing ex-South Carolina quarterback found alive on a kayak in the Florida Gulf after fishing trip goes awry

Chris Smelley played football at South Carolina for three seasons

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

Former University of South Carolina quarterback Chris Smelley, who was reported missing on Thursday, has been located by the U.S. Coast Guard nearly 12 hours after he was seen leaving to go fishing in the Gulf of Mexico, law enforcement in Florida confirmed. 

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office put out a press release asking for help in locating the 37-year-old former SEC player, who was last seen at around 8:30 a.m. when he went fishing in a kayak in the Gulf of Mexico off Grayton Beach. 

Chris Smelley calls a play

Chris Smelley, #7 of the South Carolina Gamecocks, calls a play against the Georgia Bulldogs during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina, on September 13, 2008.   (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Several local agencies, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife agency were called in to join the search. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nearly 12 hours after he was last seen, authorities confirmed that Smelley had been located safely. 

The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans dispatched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, which found Smelley roughly two miles off the coast of Grayton Beach. 

Chris Smelley faces pressure

Kourtnei Brown, #90 of the Clemson Tigers, gets pressure on Chris Smelley, #7 of the South Carolina Gamecocks, during the second half at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2008, in Clemson, South Carolina. The Tigers defeated the Gamecocks 31-14.  (Rex Brown/Getty Images)

SOUTH CAROLINA COACH SAYS HE BROKE FOOT KICKING OBJECT IN FRUSTRATION AFTER LOSS: 'STUPID ON MY PART'

Footage shared by the Coast Guard on X showed the moment rescuers located his lone kayak. He was transferred to a friend’s vessel that had been searching for him in the area, officials said. 

Smelley played three seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks from 2006-2008. He was 9-6 as the team’s starting quarterback. In his final season, he completed 169 passes for 1,922 yards and 14 touchdowns across 12 games. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He later transferred to Alabama in 2009 to play for the Crimson Tide baseball team. 

Chris Smelley throws a pass

Chris Smelley, #7 of the South Carolina Gamecocks, throws a pass against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 8, 2008, in Columbia, South Carolina. South Carolina defeated the Razorbacks 34-21.   (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Smelley now serves as the head football coach at Sylacauga High School. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.