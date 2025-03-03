Minnesota House fails to pass bill banning trans athletes from participating in women's sports

The Minnesota House failed to pass the "Preserving Girls’ Sports Act" weeks after President Donald Trump's executive order to ban biological males from competing in women's and girls sports.

HF12 needed 68 House votes for passage, but the bill fell one vote short with 67 affirmative votes to 66 negative votes.

The act stated that "only female students may participate in an elementary or secondary school level athletic team or sport that an educational institution has restricted to women and girls."

"Female means a female as biologically determined by genetics and defined with respect to an individual’s reproductive system," the bill mentions.

A rally of supporters and opponents was seen at the Capitol, as they awaited the final vote.

The Minnesota House had some "emotional discussion" before the bill was eventually voted on, and Republican state Rep. Peggy Scott, who sponsored the act, was among those who spoke.

EX-VIKINGS PLAYER CALLS TIM WALZ ‘DISGUSTING, DISGRACE TO FOOTBALL’ 'FOR LETTING TRANS ATHLETES IN GIRLS SPORTS

"We cannot allow our girls to be vulnerable to losing their spot on the team, being on the podium, or to injury by a male teammate or male competitor," she said. "That is not safe and that is not fair to our girls."

"We have women and girls around the world that are so afraid of competing with biological men that they are dropping out of sports," Republican state Rep. Marion Rarick added in support of the bill, referencing a 2024 United Nations report on violence against women and girls.

However, opponents of the bill pointed to trans discrimination in their arguments.

"All children deserve to play," Democratic state Rep. Brion Curran, the Minnesota Queer Legislators Caucus chair, said. "We will not be complacent with this hateful and dangerous anti-trans rhetoric."

Democratic state Rep. Liish Kozlowski added that the act was "a bill to bully trans girls and non-binary kids."

While this heated debate was going on, the Senate voted on Monday on a bill banning trans athletes from competing in women’s sports. The bill didn’t get the 60 votes needed to go through, which means at least seven Democrats didn’t vote yes.

Trump’s executive order last month directed the Education Department to inform school systems, as well as colleges, that forcing girls and women to compete with transgender females is a violation of Title IX.

After the order was signed, the NCAA revised its own policy on trans athletes in women’s sports, though the revision has been seen as controversial by some.

Despite the executive order, the Minnesota State High School League announced it would continue letting trans athletes participate in girls’ sports, arguing that the Minnesota Human Rights Act and their state constitution deem them eligible.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, though, wrote a letter late last month warning of the consequences of not passing the "Preserving Girls’ Sports Act."

"The Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights has begun a Title IX investigation into the Minnesota State High School League," the letter from Bondi read. "If the Department of Education's investigation shows that relevant Minnesota entities are indeed denying girls an equal opportunity to participate in sports and athletic events by requiring them to compete against boys, the Department of Justice stands ready to take all appropriate action to enforce federal law."

State Democratic Rep. Leigh Finke said a trans athlete issue in the United States doesn’t exist.

"Minnesota has been inclusive for 10 years. We’ve had zero problems," Finke said. "But we are doing this for political reasons. And when you lie about a community for long enough, people will believe it."

Republican state Rep. Peggy Bennett saw it entirely differently.

"This bill is about fairness, safety and preserving girls sports in Minnesota."

If the bill were to have passed in the House on Monday, it still wouldn't have been signed by Gov. Tim Walz, a strong advocate for transgender rights who was expected to veto it.

