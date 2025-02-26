Female athletes call out NCAA over new trans-inclusion policy: 'We demand fair sports'

Women’s sports activists called on the NCAA to clear up the alleged issues in the organization's new transgender-athlete policy in the wake of President Donald Trump's executive order.

The current and former collegiate athletes were featured in an XX-XY Athletics video.

"We see you, NCAA," the clip began. "You announced a new policy after Trump’s executive order. This policy does not protect females. It sets no clear boundaries. The new policy does nothing to ensure women’s sports are for women only.

"You said you were going to comply with federal law but you didn’t. Your policy is based on a birth certificate – that’s the ‘proof’ required. But it’s no proof of sex."

The female athletes point out that, in all but six states, a birth certificate can be altered. It has been the main point of the argument against the new policy the NCAA released a day after Trump’s executive order prohibiting biological males from competing in women’s sports. The activists also said the NCAA policy would still allow males on women’s teams and in locker rooms.

"We see you Charlie Baker. We see you NCAA. We see you," the video continued. "We’ve been spit on. We’ve been yelled at. Called terrible names. We’ve been shot at. They’ve tried to silence us. But we are not going away. Young athletes are depending on us. They’re depending on you.

"And if you won’t stand up for female athletes, we will. We demand fair sports. We deserve safe sports. We aren’t backing down. NCAA women’s teams are for female athletes only. That means those born female. XX only, no substitutes."

The group then implored the NCAA to "test for sex."

Riley Gaines, Neely Gaines, Kaitlynn Wheeler, Reka Gyorgy, Lauren Miller, Melissa Batie-Smoose, Sia Liilii and Macey Boggs were among the sports figures featured in the video.

The NCAA had no new comment on its policy change.

The NCAA’s new policy for student-athletes "assigned male at birth" and their participation on women’s teams stated that athletes may not compete on the women’s team, but they "may practice on the team consistent with their gender identity and receive all other benefits applicable to student-athletes who are otherwise eligible for practice."

An NCAA spokesperson told Fox News Digital earlier this month that the governing body will not allow trans athletes to compete in the women's category based on changed birth certificates.

"The policy is clear that there are no waivers available, and athletes assigned male at birth may not compete on a women’s team with amended birth certificates or other forms of ID," the spokesperson said.

Regarding trans athletes practicing on a women's team, the NCAA considers male practice players a "staple" of women's sports.

"Male practice players have been a staple in college sports for decades, particularly in women’s basketball and the association will continue to account for that in the policy," the spokesperson said.