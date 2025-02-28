Ex-Vikings player calls Tim Walz 'disgusting, disgrace to football' for letting trans athletes in girls sports

Former Minnesota Vikings and University of Minnesota football player Jack Brewer will be joining conservative activist Riley Gaines for a rally in his home state Monday to lobby for a bill to ban transgender athletes in women's sports.

The "Preserving Girls' Sports Act" passed in the state's House Education Policy Committee Feb. 20 and will be voted on in the House of Representatives Monday. If it passes there, it will go to Gov. Tim Walz's desk, where it is expected to get vetoed because Walz is a strong advocate for transgender rights.

Brewer, the founder of the Jack Brewer Foundation, told Fox News Digital he finds Walz's pro-trans stances "disgusting," especially considering Walz was a high school football coach at Mankato West High School in the 1990s.

"It's absolutely disgusting, and it's why, when you see him and you see his mannerisms and the way he carries himself, you know this guy doesn't appeal to real men and boys who have battled it out on the gridiron, man. I have nothing in common with this guy," Brewer said.

"I think he's a disgrace to the football world to be honest."

In April 2023, Walz signed the "Trans Refuge" bill that shields people seeking and providing gender-affirming care in the state. Recently, Minnesota has come under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education for defying President Donald Trump's recent "No Men in Women's Sports" executive order because Minnesota has continued to allow trans athletes to compete against girls in high school.

Walz's daughter, Hope Walz, recently went viral for a series of TikTok videos in which she spoke out against Trump's executive order and in defense of transgender athletes.

Brewer hopes to have a conversation with the governor about this issue.

"When I get there on Monday, if he would invite me in his office and have a conversation about this, I would respectfully accept it," Brewer said. "I would tell him that I know that deep down in his heart he doesn't believe in it.

"I think deep down in his heart he knows it's wrong. I think he's trying to appeal to a far-left liberal base … and raise money. These LGBTQ groups donate a lot of money, particularly in Minnesota. So, the money and power they have is really pushing this legislation."

Brewer does not expect Walz to sign the bill into law if it reaches his desk.

"You know he's not going to do it because it's just who he has continued to be," Brewer said. "I pray that he has a change of heart and an awakening, but I'm sure if he does sign it, it will just be because the money train has ended."

Gaines also told Fox News Digital she doesn't expect Walz to sign the bill.

"I'm fairly certain Gov. Walz would veto this bill," Gaines said. "But even if it doesn't have the best possibility of being signed into law, it is so, so important that we have these members, these representatives, these senators, on the record. Do they stand with women or do they not?"

Walz's office did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment before publication.