Last Update September 19, 2015

Mike Moser scores 19 points, No. 14 Oregon trounces Pacific 85-62

By | Associated Press
EUGENE, Ore. – Mike Moser scored 19 points and No. 14 Oregon beat Pacific 85-62 Friday.

Johnathan Loyd had 13 assists, tied with four others for the second-most ever by an Oregon player.

The 14th-ranked Ducks (5-0) scored 20 straight points after halftime to break open a close game. Pacific (4-1) led 36-29 after the break, but then went nearly seven minutes without scoring.

T.J. Wallace and Trevin Harris had 14 points each for the Tigers.