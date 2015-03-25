Mike Moser scores 19 points, No. 14 Oregon trounces Pacific 85-62

next Image 1 of 2

Mike Moser scored 19 points and No. 14 Oregon beat Pacific 85-62 Friday.

Johnathan Loyd had 13 assists, tied with four others for the second-most ever by an Oregon player.

The 14th-ranked Ducks (5-0) scored 20 straight points after halftime to break open a close game. Pacific (4-1) led 36-29 after the break, but then went nearly seven minutes without scoring.

T.J. Wallace and Trevin Harris had 14 points each for the Tigers.