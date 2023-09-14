Mike McCarthy disappointed Cowboys won't face Aaron Rodgers in Week 2: 'This is tough'

Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has created some special moments over the course of his storied career. During his lengthy stint with the Green Bay Packers, he made beating the Dallas Cowboys somewhat of a habit.

In the ten games Rodgers has played against Dallas in his NFL career, he has only lost two. Rodgers' 8-2 record includes his two postseason wins over the Cowboys.

Rodgers pulled off a three-point overtime win over the Cowboys last season.

Rodgers current team, the New York Jets, are scheduled to travel to Dallas this weekend for a Week 2 matchup. Rodgers won't be under center due to a season-ending Achilles injury.

Mike McCarthy is in his sixth season with the Cowboys, but he spent 13 seasons coaching Rodgers in Green Bay. The Cowboys head coach expressed disappointment about not being able to see his former quarterback take snaps Sunday.

"That’s only natural to want to play against a great player," McCarthy said, via the Cowboys official website.

McCarthy was watching the Jets play the Buffalo Bills to scout the Cowboys' next opponent, and he saw Rodgers injured on just the fourth sap of the game.

"You were hoping it wasn’t serious," McCarthy said. "It kinda reminded me of a play in 2018 against the Bears early in the game. He went in, and they told me on the headset he was done for the year. He had a fracture in his knee joint."

McCarthy recalled the Packers season opener from five years ago when Rodgers was injured but was able to return and lead the team to a comeback victory.

The Packers were down by 20 points when Rodgers exited the 2018 opener against the Chicago Bears. But Rodgers managed to deliver a one-point win.

"He came out at halftime and threw three touchdowns and won the game and played the rest of the year," McCarthy said. "That’s what I was hoping was going to happen. I feel terrible for him."

McCarthy and Rodgers won a Super Bowl during their time together. The Cowboys coach said he contacted Rodgers shortly after he was injured.

"It’s great to compete against people you care about," McCarthy said. "Him and I have been through a lot together. I have a tremendous amount of love for him. This is tough. I know he was very excited about this chapter in his life, and I was looking forward to seeing him this weekend."