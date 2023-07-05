Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets
Published

Mike Francesa calls Jets 'complete fools' in rant about 'Hard Knocks' rumors

The reality is, while the Jets already said they don't want cameras in the building, HBO can force it to happen

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Mike Francesa went on a rant about the New York Jets on his latest podcast episode on the BetRivers Network about how the team shouldn’t let HBO’s "Hard Knocks" in their building to document training camp. 

But Francesa failed to acknowledge the Jets already saying they don’t want cameras in their facility, and even worse, HBO reportedly has the authority to force the team into participating this offseason.

During his rant on the matter, te long-time WFAN sports talk radio show host said it would be a "colossal mistake" if the Jets let HBO in the building. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mike Francesa smiles

Mike Francesa attends the 2023 Broadcasting + Cable Hall Of Fame Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 03, 2023 in New York City. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

"If the Jets are thinking about [‘Hard Knocks’] in this season, with what they are hoping to accomplish, with what they are going to deal with in terms of attention, this is already, to me, a colossal mistake by ownership, general manager, head coach, whoever had input into this," he said. 

"If you have decided to open your training camp and your development time this year to ‘Hard Knocks,’ they are complete fools. That is the worst thing they can do right now."

But Jets head coach Robert Saleh has expressed his disinterest in HBO coming to Florham Park, New Jersey. 

JETS NOT INTERESTED IN BEING ON HBO'S ‘HARD KNOCKS,’ BUT NFL COULD STILL FORCE THEM

"I know there are several teams that would love for ‘Hard Knocks’ to be in their building. We’re just not one of them," he said back in June, per The New York Post. 

Pro Football Talk, the outlet that initially reported the league was interested in featuring the Jets as their "Hard Knocks" subject, added to its reporting, saying the NFL "will not be listening to the preferences" of the Jets. 

The Jets fall under the criteria that don’t allow them to reject HBO’s wish to film their training camp practices, preseason games, and behind-the-scenes meetings, according to multiple reports. The New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears are in that bubble as well. 

Robert Saleh attends a press conference

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh attends a press conference to introduce Aaron Rodgers as the new quarterback for the New York Jets at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on April 26, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

But it’s clear none of those other teams have the major storylines that would entice viewership compared to the Jets, and the main reason for that is a man by the name of Aaron Rodgers. 

For the first time in his career, Rodgers will be playing for a different team after he made his intentions clear this offseason that he wanted to play for the Jets. The Green Bay Packers eventually obliged, trading him to the Jets to completely alter the franchise’s trajectory for this season. 

JULIAN EDELMAN ADMITS HE SNEAKILY TRIED ON JERRY RICE’S SUPER BOWL RINGS WHILE DATING RICE'S DAUGHTER

They are a true Super Bowl contender with him under center. 

Obviously, the NFL world would love an all-access pass to Rodgers’ development with the Jets as well as the team’s new direction on offense with Nathaniel Hackett reuniting with the four-time MVP quarterback in New York. 

"They don’t need publicity. They are going to have to turn them away; they are going to get so much media attention," Francesa added. 

Mike Francesa smiles

Actor/radio host Mike Francesa attends the "Uncut Gems" premiere during the 57th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 03, 2019 in New York City. (Jim Spellman/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While that is true, Mike, they won’t be allowed to turn HBO away even if they want to. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.