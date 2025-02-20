Expand / Collapse search
Mike Eruzione dons Johnny Gaudreau USA jersey ahead of 4 Nations final against Canada

Johnny Gaudreau died in August

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Michael Eruzione was ‘very disappointed’ when Canadians booed American national anthem at 4 Nations game

1980 USA Olympic gold medal champion Michael Eruzione and former NHL players Mike Modano and Joe Pavelski discuss the 4 Nations final between the United States and Canada on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

Boston's TD Garden was the place to be on Thursday night, and a blast from the past got the 4 Nations final crowd even more jacked up than it already was.

The USA and Canadian hockey teams are back on the ice for the 4 Nations Face-Off championship, five days after three fights in the first nine seconds occurred in their first game in best-on-best format since 2016.

The two teams were the top point-getters in round-robin play (Canada owned the tiebreaker over Sweden), and are meeting again in Boston.

Mike Eruzione

Former USA hockey player Mike Eruzione on the ice prior to the start of the during the first period against Team Canada during the 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey championship game at TD Garden.  (Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images)

Before the game, two greats of the sport were celebrated. Wayne Gretzky and Mike Eruzione served as honorary captains for their respective countries.

Eruzione's presence alone gets any American crowd going, as he was the captain of the 1980 Miracle on Ice team. But he gave the crowd something extra to cheer about.

Eruzione came onto the ice rocking the jersey of Johnny Gaudreau, the late NHL All-Star who, along with his younger brother, were killed by an alleged drunk driver in August.

'MIRACLE ON ICE' HERO MIKE ERUZIONE ON NATIONAL ANTHEM BOOS AT 4 NATIONS: 'I WAS VERY DISAPPOINTED'

Gaudreau played for the United States in the World Juniors in 2013, winning the gold medal that year. He also participated in the Ice Hockey World Championships five times.

4 Nations pregame ceremony

Team USA forward Auston Matthews (34) and former hockey player Mike Eruzione and former hockey player Wayne Gretzky and Team Canada forward Sidney Crosby (87) during the 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey championship game at TD Garden.  (Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images)

Gaudreau's presence has been felt among this year's 4 Nations club, as a USA jersey bearing his name and No. 13 has often been hung in the locker room.

Johnny Gaudreau

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) plays the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period at Bell Centre.  (David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports)

Unlike Saturday, there were no fights at the puck drop. But, similarly to that contest, Canada got out to a 1-0 lead.

