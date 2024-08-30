NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed in New Jersey bike accident

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were reportedly killed in a bike accident in New Jersey on Thursday night. The NHL team confirmed news of their passing in a statement early Friday morning.

Gaudreau was 31.

"The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend," their statement read.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew."

According to FOX 29, officials said the brothers were riding bikes on a rural road in Oldmans Township at around 8:30 p.m. when they were struck by a car. The driver of the car reportedly stayed on site.

Gaudreau, who joined the Blue Jackets in 2022 after nine years with the Calgary Flames, and his brother were also reportedly set to be groomsmen at their sister’s wedding in Philadelphia on Friday, The Columbus Dispatch reported, citing a post on a wedding website.

"Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him," the Blue Jackets’ statement continued.

"Johnny embraced our community when he arrived two years ago, and Columbus welcomed him with open arms. We will miss him terribly and do everything that we can to support his family and each other through this tragedy. At this time, we ask for prayers for the Gaudreau family and that their privacy be respected as they grieve."

Gaudreau and his brother both played hockey at Boston College. Matthew Gaudreau, 29, also played hockey for various minor league teams.

"Johnny Hockey," the nickname he was given in college after helping lead the Eagles to a national title in 2012, was drafted by the Flames in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Draft. He played nine seasons in Calgary before signing a seven-year contract with the Blue Jackets in 2022.

"The National Hockey League family is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew.," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "While Johnny's infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname 'Johnny Hockey,' he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path."

"He will be remembered fondly in Calgary, where he played his first nine seasons with the Flames from 2013-14 to 2021-22, emerging as one of our League's brightest young stars while compiling the franchise's fifth-highest career points total. His loss also will be felt profoundly in Columbus, the city in which he chose to settle his family and where he was one of the respected, veteran leaders of a club building toward the playoffs. And both Johnny and Matthew will be mourned at Boston College, where they were teammates the year Johnny won the Hobey Baker Award in 2013-14, and at Gloucester Catholic High School in New Jersey, where both played and where Matthew was the head hockey coach following his own five-year pro playing career."