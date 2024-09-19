Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Vikings

Mike Conley's home burglarized while NBA star attended Vikings game, police say

Conley was a featured guest at Vikings game against 49ers on Sept. 15

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
NBA star Mike Conley was on hand for the Minnesota Vikings Week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday. 

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard participated in the Vikings' traditional pregame festivities as he helped fire up the more than 66,000 fans inside U.S. Bank Stadium. However, while Conley was attending the NFL game, several miles away, his home in Medina, Minnesota, was targeted by thieves, police said. 

Conley's suburban Minneapolis residence was broken into at some point on the afternoon of Sept. 15, The Minnesota Star Tribune reported. Medina Police Chief Jason Nelson noted that Conley's property was one of three home burglaries that authorities investigated last Sunday. All of the homes were unoccupied at the time the break-ins occurred, and police believe that at least two suspects were responsible for the crimes. 

Mike Conley Jr. poses for a photo

Mike Conley Jr. of the Minnesota Timberwolves poses for a photo prior to a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Police added that the burglars left each property with an undetermined amount of jewelry.

The suspects "may have done some surveillance or figured out some patterns" of the people who lived in the homes before entering the properties, Nelson noted.

The perpetrators are believed to have approached each home from the backside, where they broke in via windows on the ground level. The thieves then went into primary bedrooms and snatched the valuable items. Each criminal act lasted for approximately five minutes, investigators said.

Mike Conley plays for the Timberwolves

April 23, 2024: Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) stares at the crowd after making a basket against the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter during game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center.  (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

Video surveillance captured an image of a car fleeing Conley's home. Authorities believe the vehicle could be associated with the suspects. As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

Earlier this month, Conley threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Minnesota Twins' home ballpark, which is also located in downtown Minneapolis.

Mike Conley throws first pitch at baseball game

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley throws out the first pitch before a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Minneapolis. 

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold threw two touchdowns during the game against the 49ers to help Minnesota improve to 2-0.

The Vikings will host the Houston Texans on Sept. 22.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.