Mike Campbell, former Seattle Mariners pitcher and first-round draft pick, dead at 61

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former MLB pitcher Mike Campbell, a key piece in the blockbuster trade that brought Hall of Famer Randy Johnson to Seattle, has died. He was 61.

The Mariners, who selected Campbell in the first round of the 1985 MLB Draft, announced his death on Friday.

"We are saddened by the passing of Seattle native and former Mariners' pitcher Mike Campbell. Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones," the team said in a statement shared on social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Online records from the King County Medical Examiner’s Office showed that Campbell died Monday at his home. His cause of death was listed as pending.

Campbell was drafted seventh overall out of the University of Hawaii and made his MLB debut as a right-handed pitcher on July 4, 1987. He made appearances with the team until 1989, when he was later named in a trade that sent Mark Langston to the Montreal Expos in exchange for Randy Johnson, Brian Holman and Gene Harris.

FAMED MLB SCOUT, 59, FOUND DEAD IN HOTEL AFTER APPARENT HEART ATTACK: REPORT

Campbell appeared in 51 MLB games across four teams, including the Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs, whom he last played for in 1996. He compiled a 12-19 record with 135 strikeouts and a 5.86 ERA.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Injuries to his throwing arm marred much of his career, and he officially retired from the game in 1999 after stints in independent and international leagues.