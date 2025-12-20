Expand / Collapse search
MLB

Mike Campbell, former Seattle Mariners pitcher and first-round draft pick, dead at 61

Campbell was part of blockbuster trade that brought Hall of Famer Randy Johnson to Seattle

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Former MLB pitcher Mike Campbell, a key piece in the blockbuster trade that brought Hall of Famer Randy Johnson to Seattle, has died. He was 61. 

The Mariners, who selected Campbell in the first round of the 1985 MLB Draft, announced his death on Friday. 

"We are saddened by the passing of Seattle native and former Mariners' pitcher Mike Campbell. Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones," the team said in a statement shared on social media. 

Online records from the King County Medical Examiner’s Office showed that Campbell died Monday at his home. His cause of death was listed as pending. 

Campbell was drafted seventh overall out of the University of Hawaii and made his MLB debut as a right-handed pitcher on July 4, 1987. He made appearances with the team until 1989, when he was later named in a trade that sent Mark Langston to the Montreal Expos in exchange for Randy Johnson, Brian Holman and Gene Harris.

Randy Johnson pitches

Pitcher Randy Johnson (51) of the Seattle Mariners pitches against the Oakland Athletics during a Major League Baseball game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Johnson played for the Mariners from 1989-98. The game took place in Oakland, California, circa 1993. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Campbell appeared in 51 MLB games across four teams, including the Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs, whom he last played for in 1996. He compiled a 12-19 record with 135 strikeouts and a 5.86 ERA.

Mike Campbell pitches

Pitcher Mike Campbell of the Montreal Expos is in action during a spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fort Lauderdale Stadium. The Orioles won the game, 11-9. The game took place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 2, 1998. (IMAGN/ Jamie Squire )

Injuries to his throwing arm marred much of his career, and he officially retired from the game in 1999 after stints in independent and international leagues. 

